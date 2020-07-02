Seekonk’s Josh Silva completed quite an illustrious career with the Rhode Island College baseball team, playing in 97 games over four seasons and finishing as the Anchormen’s all-time leader in stolen bases (66).
During RIC’s 7-1 pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Silva started all eight games, batting .455 (20-for-22) with a team-best six stolen bases. Silva had a .500 slugging percentage and a .586 OBP.
For his college career, Silva started 84 games with 109 hits in 97 games, drove in 32 runs and scored 75 runs. The RIC outfielder finished with a .409 slugging rate, a .390 OBP and a .952 field percentage.
A 2016 graduate of Providence Country Day after playing for Joe DeMelo at Seekonk High, Silva was a Political Science major with a minor in Sociology at RIC.
“He’s the only guy who could win a game by stealing home plate,” said DeMelo of Silva’s freshman — and only — year in the SHS program. “There’s been nobody like him.”
Silva started 16 of 21 games in which he played as a freshman, batting .313 with 20 hits and 13 stolen bases. As a sophomore, Silva smacked 34 hits in 27 games, batting .410, stealing 17 bases. During his junior year, Silva totaled 45 hits in 41 games, batting .298 with 20 RBI, moving to No. 1 on the single season record for stolen bases with 30 …
The Attleboro Area Sandlot Baseball League for high school-age players will begin next week with three teams from Attleboro and North Attleboro, Seekonk and Norton. On Monday, the Callahan-Attleboro team visits Seekonk, while the Elliott-Attleboro team travels to Norton …
“We’ve been keeping the kids engaged, social distancing in shifts, keeping them separated,” Bishop Feehan High football coach Bryan Pinabell said of the Shamrocks’ twice a week virtual workouts and limited on-field workouts three times a week. “We had a good offseason.” Pinabell noted the story of the Mystic Valley Charter School outside of Malden already cancelling its football season …
Attleboro High football coach Mike Strachan is lamenting the loss of a precious recruiting year for juniors if there is no fall season or even a limited one. “It will severely impact those kids not getting a chance for any (game film) tape to show,” Strachan said. “This is a whole new wolf out there.” …
A number of area basketball teams have begun summer workouts with a coach-chaperone nearby to enforce health and safety concerns. “You can’t pass, you can’t play defense, ball-handling and shooting,” Norton High girls’ hoops coach Dan Langmead said. Like Langmead, Mass. Premier Courts Director and Mansfield High boys’ hoop coach Mike Vaughan is awaiting Phase 3 plans from the state to begin summer league competition …
Bad news out of the Team Hanewich camp. Los Angeles Angels’ draft pick Brett Hanewich, the 2017 Stanford University pitcher (and son of former AHS greats Mark Hanewich and Sharon Clegg), was released by the organization after developing elbow issues. Hanewich was with the Double-A Rocket City (Alabama) Pandas in the Southern League. In 92 minor league games, Hanewich had a 6-8 mound record with five saves, a 3.63 ERA and 154 strikeouts in 134 innings …
Alex Falzone, age 12, of Attleboro was a redshirt freshmen with the Brown University baseball team, through a partnership with Team Impact, whose mission is to improve the quality of life for children facing life-threatening and chronic illnesses …
Bishop Feehan High boys’ hockey coach Kevin Dunn won’t meet with his new Catholic Conference peers until November, but already has the Shamrocks’ schedule pretty much completed. Most of the Shamrocks’ conference games will be played on Saturdays to meet travel times, while the only Wednesday dates are with Archbishop Williams of Braintree. “You can’t be going from Attleboro to Beverly on a Wednesday night,” Dunn said …
Former Bishop Feehan High tennis star Ben Simmons took the lone point for the Stonehill College men’s tennis team at No. 5 singles against Wooster, while winning his No. 6 singles match and also at No. 2 doubles against Westchester (Pa.) …
Former King Philip High lacrosse goalie Paul Macrina, a sophomore reserve netminder at Drexel University, was named to the Colonial Athletic Association’s Commissioners Academic Honor Roll for a second straight year …
North Attleboro’s Joe Farroba, the men’s basketball coach at Bridgewater State, may very well have his August basketball camp in Anguilla canceled due to the corona virus as the island has already canceled its annual carnival set for the first week of August. “My gut feeling is to wait until 2021 just to be safe,” Farroba said of his contacts with Anguillan officials. Farroba was marooned in Anguilla for three weeks in March, setting up the camp before the COVID-19 pandemic spread, the country not allowing anyone in or out of the island. “They had zero cases there before we left,” he said …
Another ex-Warrior from King Philip, Liam Rohan, was a sophomore relief pitcher with the Wesleyan University baseball team.
