It was a rather revealing insight into the world of college golf in the recent edition of Golf World magazine, in a story inked by former Bishop Feehan High Shamrock Davis Chatfield. The Notre Dame University student-athlete became academically ineligible, and opinionated on his travails and the loss of his love, the game of golf.
“My primary goal right now is to keep my grades up. I’m balancing school and golf a lot better than I was before,” Chatfield said in the Golf World exposé. “I’m getting my work done on time, being more productive, and sticking to a homework schedule that works for me. I’m a lot more engaged in my classes, which is helping me keep my grades up. I know I let a lot of people down when I became ineligible. It was awkward when people asked me why I wasn’t in the lineup, and I don’t want that to happen again” ...
Former Seekonk High great, former All-American and All-Ivy Leaguer at Columbia University John Gregorek will be running in the Wanamaker Mile on Feb. 8 during the 113th Millrose Games in New York City. Gregorek, who also ran at the University of Oregon as a graduate student, represents ASICS and ran at the 2017 World Championships. Gregorek finished in eighth place last year and is one of seven Americans to have run a sub-3:50 time in the mile run (at 3:49.98) indoors or outdoors ...
Mike Redding’s Division 2 Super Bowl champion Mansfield High football team finished as the No. 13-ranked team in the nine-state Northeast Region, one of seven public schools to be distinguished. The Hornets are second only to Everett in the 21st century with an 81.2 won-lost percentage ...
Foxboro’s Kate Keenan, the prolific scoring guard for the Wheeler School (Providence) girls’ basketball team (4-1), cracked the 1,000-point plateau in her career in a recent game against South Kingstown. Keenan is averaging a team-best 17.4 points per game, while sophomore Mia Mancini of Mansfield is next in line, averaging 16.6 points per outing ...
“He’s come back hungrier and tougher than he ever was,” Mansfield High wrestling coach Mark DiSanto said of senior 145-pounder Will Stratton, a No. 6 finisher at the MIAA All-State Meet last season, but who missed the first month of this season with a concussion. Stratton won three of his four matches at Minnechaug Regional last weekend on first-round pins ...
“I’m good for another 100,000 miles,” beamed Seekonk High assistant soccer coach Tom Crowley, who underwent open-heart surgery and five days of recuperation at a Boston hospital, subsequently seeing his weight drop some 17 pounds ...
Following the flight of a 3-point shot by Attleboro High sophomore Adam Pearlstein, who drained a trifecta from the deep-left corner for the Bombardiers’ junior varsity basketball team against Stoughton at the buzzer of regulation time to force overtime, Bishop Feehan High sophomore Rob Pombriant swished a 35-footer against North Attleboro at the buzzer to force overtime ...
At the MSTCA Freshmen-Sophomore Track Meet in Boston, Attleboro High sophomore Damon Dugan medalled in the high jump, taking sixth place at 5-foot-6. AHS track coach Mike Whitfield coached Dugan as a free safety for the Bombardier football team last year and urged him to try track. “I was just making a guess here, but I thought that he could make a strong jumper” ...
Remember in your prayers, if you will, former NHL legend, former Boston Bruin and one-time Foxboro resident Bronco Horvath ...
What? Rescind the fine! Bobby Huggins, one of the most colorful characters on the men’s basketball coaching carousels at the University of West Virginia was fined by the Big 12 Conference for referring to the officiating crew in a game against Kansas as “Three blind mice” ...
Former Dighton-Rehoboth High hoopster Gwyn Tatton, a freshman center-forward, has gotten into eight games for the Castleton State women’s basketball team (6-6) ...
Captains-elect for the 2020 edition of Attleboro High boys’ soccer will be forward Joey Soucy, who scored four goals this season for coach Peter Pereira, and midfielder Ben Fasoldt ...
Senior midfielder Peter Oldow was voted the Hornet MVP of the Mansfield High boys’ soccer team, while sophomore forward Sagar Koul earned the 12th Player Award ...
Former Northeast General Lou Boudon, a native of France who played nearly two seasons with the NAHL franchise at the New England Sports Village, is off to a strong start to his collegiate career at Lake Superior State (6-17-1), collecting points in nine of the 23 games in which he has played, with three goals on 46 shots ...
Attleboro native daughter Missy Traversi‘s unbeaten (15-0) Adelphi University women’s basketball team climbed three spots to No. 12 in the national NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Coaches Association poll ...
Norton High boys’ hoop coach Marc Liberatore on not having any nights off in the Tri-Valley League: “Defending (Small School Division) champ Medway returns the league MVP in Drew Plunkett, so they’re probably the favorite until someone knocks them off” ...
After splitting a pair of games in Florida, hitting 12 3-point field goals in each, Coach Sarah Behn‘s Brown University women’s basketball team is hovering around the .500 mark. “We showed a lot of positive signs, and we’ll look to carry those over into Ivy (League) play. We had kids flying cross-country, just getting back and then getting on a plane again. I’m proud of their resilience. We’re making steps forward every day on defense” ...
The Providence College men’s hockey team, coming off of tournament wins at the Catamount (Vt.) Cup and Fortress (Las Vegas) Invitational, steps onto its home ice for the first time in 36 days Saturday against UConn, taking in a five-game (3-0-2) unbeaten streak and backboned by fifth-year senior goalie and former Harvard netminder Michael Lackey, who has stopped 501 of 547 pucks fired his way.
