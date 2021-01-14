After a decade of serving as the golf coach at Bishop Feehan High, Artie Anderson has opted to attest to his final Shamrock scorecard.
“He has instilled what will be a life-long love of golf into dozens of his athletes,” Bishop Feehan High President Tim Sullivan said in appreciation. “He has been an outstanding example for our young people of what it means to be a kind gentleman.”
Anderson, a former Shamrock great, was a two-time Attleboro Area Golf Association champion (1977-78) and had served as director of operations at the Locust Valley Golf Course in Attleboro ...
Bishop Feehan High grad Katie Nelson recently became the 24th player in Boston University women’s hoop history to record 1,000 points, scoring 20 in a rout of Colgate for the 4-0 Terriers. Nelson followed that up with eight points and four assists in an upstate New York rematch and four-point win over the Red Raiders.
She now has 1,009 points over 92 games and joins North Attleboro’s Julie Schmidt (’95), who had 1,346 points, among Terrier hoop legends. “Katie really is kind of the backbone of our program,” BU coach Marissa Moseley said. “As unselfish as a player as she is and to still be able to accomplish that speaks volumes to the type of player that she is.” …
Just when Attleboro High swimming coaches Darby Sawyer and Sarah Faulkner were thinking there may not be a season, nor a Bombardier program due to a lack of interest, 48 signed up for the team.
However, with roster sizes limited by COVID-19 restrictions, there are some 14 girls and 6 boys in the program. Two of those are fall sport stars and winter track performers heading to the deck for a first winter swim season, distance runner Kelly Neuendorf and soccer team midfielder Eleanor Graber.
The Bombardiers will be operating out of the Attleboro YMCA pool due to construction of a new AHS and demise of the Bill Dentch Natatorium. The AHS coaches have four freshmen boys and two freshmen girls on the team. The varsity team has been practicing at one time, followed by a sub-varsity team.
“At one time, we thought we’d have only seven kids and maybe have to apply for a waiver to use eighth graders,” Sawyer said …
Francesca Yanchuk of North Attleboro has closed out her fabled record-setting career at Bishop Feehan High. However, the Shamrock senior super striker and member of coach Phil Silva’s 2019 MIAA Division 1 champs, was named the Mass. High School Player of the Year by the Mass. Coaches Association …
The pride of King Philip High, Jake Layman, is averaging 14 minutes a game with the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves this season, having played in nine of 10 games. Layman has scored in six games with a season-high 12 against Washington and a 10-point performance against the Lakers, hitting four shots and grabbing three rebounds in 15 minutes of duty …
A number of Hockomock League member hockey schools are experimenting with “two halves” instead of three 15-minute periods. “It’s actually good, I prefer it,” Foxboro High boys’ hockey coach Mark Cedorchuk said of the 22 1/2-minute sessions with one ice re-surfacing instead of two. “It really makes the game move along.” …
William Runey, III, a captain of the Attleboro High football and lacrosse teams, was the recipient of the Heisman Trophy Scholarship award, one of 47 to be honored statewide. Runey along with Bombardier athletes Gabby Bosh, Kim Esteban and Margaret Porreca are all finalists for the Mass. Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award …
New Attleboro High hockey coach Greg Chamberlain has two girls in the program this season, one of which is a veteran, senior Kylie Pleau, whose twin brother Troy is a Bombardier defenseman. “We’re happy to have her, she just doesn’t want to be around the team, she’ll contribute,” Chamberlain said. “Her goal is to play college hockey.” …
Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk hockey coach Tom Fecteau has two girls in the program as well with both from Seekonk High, senior Jenna Desmaris and junior Sarah King. Fecteau’s roster is as balanced as can be with 13 players from Seekonk High and a dozen players from Dighton-Rehoboth High …
Former Dighton-Rehoboth High and UMass Boston pitching-outfield standout Joey Rogers graduated from basic training with the U.S, Army from Fort Leonard Wood and is now entered into Officer Candidate School at Fort Benning. Upon graduation, he will be commissioned as a Second Lieutenant as an armor officer with the intent to head to airborne or ranger school. His brother Jake, at Mass. Maritime, a member of the 182nd Infantry Regiment with the National Guard, will be commissioned a Second Lieutenant with plans of attending helicopter or flight school …
The MIAA Baseball Committee is continuing its quest to monitor the pitching habits of student-athletes with plans for a central viewing portal for safety reasons. The MIAA is encouraging paper tracking for the 2021 season due to potential 12-month overuse of arms with plans to implement the concept of an online database and in-game tracking for future seasons via phone apps.
