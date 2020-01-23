It’s been a nomadic schedule for coach Dean O’Connor and his Bishop Feehan High boys’ basketball team as the customary Tuesday-Friday format has fallen by the wayside with only two other members in the Eastern Athletic Conference.
Forced to play basically an independent schedule, the Shamrocks had five-day gaps in the schedule before meeting Walpole and Foxboro, a four-day gap until meeting St. John’s and an eight-day gap before facing Bishop Stang Friday.
“Without a league, it’s hard to get into that Tuesday-Friday schedule because we had to pick up games wherever we could,” O’Connor said ...
Just back from St. Petersburg, Florida is former AHS Bombardier and URI senior offensive lineman Kyle Murphy, participating in the East-West Shrine Bowl at Tropicana Field, a senior bowl game to showcase their skills for NFL scouts. Murphy was a member of the East team, coached by Mike Caldwell of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ...
When the King Philip High distance medley team of Mike Norberg, Jovan Joseph, Eric DeLorenzo and Mike Griffin clocked a winning and meet record time of 10:25.87 at the MIAA Division 2 Relay Meet, that time shattered a KP record that dated back to 1998. That Warrior team included current Norton High boys’ soccer coach Eric Greene ...
Two Lancers who are having highly successful seasons on the wrestling mat at Norton High for coach Patrick Coleman are seniors Dan Clapp (22-4, 16 pins at 138) and Mike Andreasson (20-7, 13 pins at 170) ...
If you thought the Tri-County Regional High hockey team shooting at an empty South Shore Voke net for the first five minutes last week when the latter’s goalkeeper was struck in the head by a puck in pre-game drills was bizarre, how about the other night at the Wellesley Sports Center for the North Attleboro High hockey team’s game against the Raiders when the Zamboni crashed into the boards? ...
North Attleboro’s Hayley Doneghey, a junior defenseman with the Franklin Pierce women’s hockey team (15-6), has skated in every Ravens’ game (82) during her career thus far. Doneghey, who was a student-athlete at St. George’s School in Middletown, R.I., has four assists for the Ravens, who are on a four-game winning streak ...
Former North Attleboro High Rocketeer Jon Friberg, a junior forward with the Lasell University men’s basketball team (5-11), has started all 16 games, averaging 10 points and seven rebounds. Friberg has been in double scoring figures in 10 games, with a season-high 24 against Emmanuel, while having 10 points and nine rebounds the other night in a win over Norwich ...
Foxboro native son Sean Foster, in his 17th season of coaching the Salve Regina University men’s basketball team (6-9 with five losses by less than 10 points), has the Seahawks turning it around with three straight wins. Salve Regina hit 14 3-pointers with 21 assists against Curry; had 11 steals and a plus-12 rebounding edge against Roger Williams; and in a one-point OT win over Gordon, shot 55 percent from the floor with 21 assists ...
The premier weightman for coach Mike Whitefield’s Attleboro High boys’ winter track team, junior captain Ethan Crosby, had the fifth-best shot put at the Division 1 Relay Meet with a personal best 47-7 3/4 to qualifty for the MIAA State Meet ...
Former Wheaton College Athletic Director John Sutyak has made his final tour of duty as a Gillette Stadium press box steward. Sutyak will be taking over in a similar capacity at Ferrum (Virginia) College with 10 men’s sports and 12 women’s sports, competing in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. “One thing that we have to do is increase our recruiting budget because most of the kids that Ferrum gets are regionally,” Sutyak said. Two of Ferrum’s most notable alumni are former Red Sox pitcher Billy Wagner and former NFL player Chris Warren ...
Attleboro Area Golf Association Tournament Committee member Mike Michel is beaming brightly as his Rutgers University golf team, with two top-five performances during the fall tournament schedule, is ranked No. 1 in the Northeast among NCAA Division I members ...
Down on Long Island with the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets’ “G-League” team, the L.I. Nets, assistant coach Mike Babul is looking for the team to improve its accuracy rate from the floor (44 percent, 18th in the league) and point production (109.5 points per game, 18th as well) ...
The Foxboro-Mansfield girls’ hockey team has quite an effective penalty killing unit with Reese Pereira, Melissa Shanteler, Megan O’Hara and Ella Waryas. “Our penalty killers are good,” Foxboro-Mansfield coach Roy Bain offered of the individuals logging extended ice space. “They all have quick feet and they’re very disciplined” ...
Rehoboth’s Josh Vertentes, a sophomore forward with the UMass-Dartmouth men’s hockey team (5-8-2) by way of the Boston Bandits program, has four goals and five assists this season, with a streak of points in three of four games. Vertentes potted two goals against Salem State ...
It was a season of development for the men’s soccer team at Stonehill (4-12-1). Norton High product Ian Pereira, a sophomore, led the Skyhawks in scoring with five goals and two assists; former Lancer Eben Degbor started all 17 matches as a central defender; former Bishop Feehan Shamrock Luke Fuller, a sophomore midfielder from Rehoboth, made 14 starts; and another ex-Lancer, senior defender Dan Pereira, made 15 starts. Former AHS Bombardier player and KP boys’ soccer coach Nick Gale served his first season as an assistant coach ...
In his first collegiate meet and the first-ever varsity collegiate meet for Assumption College, former D-R Falcon Henry Ciannavei, a freshman, won the 500 freestyle (5:10) in a meet against Colby-Sawyer ...
“We’re just inconsistent in the games, from shift to shift and period to period,” said Brown University hockey coach Brendan Whittet, whose Bears have lost 10 of their last 11 games, with four by one-goal margins, but have scored two goals or less in nine of those. “We have to generate more offense without sacrificing on the defensive side.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.