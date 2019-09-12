One of the illustrious names in the Attleboro tennis fraternity, Brian Shanley, will be lauded as a member of the Salve Regina University Athletic Hall of Fame in October.
Shanley was one of five brothers who was raised on the tennis courts at the Bearcroft Tennis Club and at Finberg Field. Later a player for Attleboro High and a long-standing contender for the Attleboro Singles Tennis Tournament title, Shanley served as a member of the Admissions Department at Salve Regina, as well as the Seahawks’ men’s tennis coach and cross country coach.
He also demonstrated his dexterity and smoothness on the grass courts at the Pt. Judith Country Club in Narragansett as club tennis pro ...
“I’m back and I’m rested,” former King Philip Regional High and UMass-Lowell track-athlete John Berdos said upon his return stateside from his second-place performance at the International Icosathlon in Finland. “The weather was gorgeous, in the low 70’s,” said Berdos, an assistant with the King Philip High cross country program, “but still, the seven-hour time change took its toll.” Berdos slept some five to six hours at night during the multi-sport competition (having seven individual second place performandes) and was pleasantly pleased by Finland’s culinary culture with seafood. “I had lofty goals for myself, I thought that I could do well.” ...
Former Bishop Feehan Shamrock golfing great Davis Chatfield captured the No. 6 spot at the Wisconsin-hosted Badger Invitational, finishing at 7-under-par 209, scoring a final-round 66 with four consecutive birdies. Chatfield logged rounds of 71, 72 and 66 as the Irish went 22-under-par as a team and won the 16-team tournament by 14 shots. Norfolk’s Andrew O’Leary finished at 1-over-par 217 for the Irish ...
Reigning AAGA Open champion Derek Johnson finished as an alternate for the Mass. Mid-Amateur Championship Tournament at the Segregansett CC; finished 22nd at the Hornblower Tournament at the Plymouth CC; and finished 29th at the Mass. Amateur Tournament at the Cohasset CC ...
North Attleboro’s Joe Farroba, the men’s basketball coach at Bridgewater State, returned from his eighth season serving as headmaster for the Anguillan Basketball Camp. “The other coaches (OA’s Don Byron, Bryan Ferris of Taunton) also look forward to it because we enjoy working with these kids and we see so much talent,” Farroba said. “We’re hoping that we can take things to another level where some could get the opportunity to travel and compete and maybe have scholarship opportunities in the U.S. and elsewhere.” ...
The Bishop Feehan High and Attleboro High cross country teams, led by their respective coaches Bob L’Homme and Martin Tighe, will host an elite 22-team field for the first annual Highland Park Invitational Meet on the city’s new 3.1-mile “Mark Coogan” course, named in honor of the former Olympian from Attleboro and Bishop Feehan High ...
The puck drops at the New England Sports Village for the Northeast Generals, beginning their NAHL season Friday and Saturday night with games against the Maine Nordiques. “We really just looked to replace (players) with high character, high intensity, high speed kids and we think we did an unbelievable job,” said GM Bryan Erikson. One of them, Newton native Alex Cohen just committed to Union College ...
Former Foxboro High soccer great Joe Morrison has started all four matches for the University of Vermont men’s soccer team (2-2), which has six players from Iceland and three from Germany on the roster. Another Hockokock League heavyweight soccer star, Luke Savoie of Mansfield High, a freshman at WPI, is getting in on action for the Engineers (1-1) ...
The Quinnipiac women’s soccer team (4-1) is off to its best start since 2012 due to the presence of junior midfielder Hannah Reiter, the former Mansfield High great, who has started every match ...
Senior captain and striker Will O’Brien has been a tantalizing force on the field for coach Eric Greene’s Norton High boys’ soccer team thus far, gaining rave notice from collegiate coaches. “He’s such a dynamic player,” Greene said of his passing, shooting, scoring and defending. “He really sets the tone for the team, he can play at the next level for sure” ...
Bishop Feehan High volleyball coach Joe Reardon perpetuates the Shamrock program by always enlisting freshmen, having 20 among the 40 on the rosters of the varsity, junior varsity and freshmen teams. Reardon had 70-plus candidates for the team. “There’s always a lot of good young talent coming up,” Reardon said ...
The registration deadline is near for the Attleboro Area Golf Association’s annual Fall Two-Ball Senior Tournament Sept. 23 at the Chemawa Golf Course in North Attleboro ...
Mike Zucarelli, a 2001 graduate of Attleboro High who played with the Bombardiers’ first hockey team, then under Joe Verderber, will be taking the reigns of the Oliver Ames High boys’ hockey team, being promoted after serving as the Tigers’ assistant coach for the past three seasons ...
Former Bishop Feehan High soccer goalie Shelby Hogan, tending the net for the PC Friars, received acclaim on the Big East Conference’s weekly honor roll, taking a 1-0 shutout of UMass-Lowell, making six saves for her 19th career clean sheet. Hogan has allowed just three goals in 462 minutes in net this season ...
Former Norton High soccer star Dan Pereira, a senior, scored his first career goal for the Stonehill College Skyhawks, the match-winner in a 2-1 victory over Bentley. Another key factor in the way was the work of sophomore midfielder Luke Fuller of Rehoboth, the former Bishop Feehan Shamrock.
