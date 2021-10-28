Three former Norton High soccer players — senior captain and defender Eben Degbor, along with senior midfielder Ian Pereira and senior captain Luke Fulller of Rehoboth via Bishop Feehan — were recently honored by Stonehill College for their four years of service of the men’s soccer field.
The trio then proceeded to guide the Skyhawks to a 1-0 victory over No. 1 nationally ranked Franklin Pierce, which had been unbeaten the past three seasons, dating back to the 2019 NCAA quarterfinals.
Degbor started 48 matches over his three seasons, Pereira appeared in 47 matches and Fuller in 46 matches for the Skyhawks (6-7-1). The trio have played under the watchful eye of assistant coach Nick Gale, the former King Philip Regional High boys’ soccer coach and colleague of Norton High coach Eric Greene…
Former King Philip soccer great Chloe Layne, the Warriors’ all-time scoring leader with 79 goals and 67 assists, is the leading scorer (six goals, four assists) for the University of Hartford (8-3-4), having started 15 matches. She scored her first collegiate goal against Merrimack …
Former Foxboro High three-sport great Lexi Nelson is already a senior at Brown University and a senior fullback with the Bears’ women’s rugby team (3-1-1), which lost head coach Kathy Flores to cancer. Flores was Nelson’s coach the past four seasons, one of only three women inducted into the U.S. Rugby Hall of Fame …
Remember in your prayers, if you will, legendary Taunton High football coach and one-time Bishop Feehan High assistant Frank Almeida …
Former King Philip Warrior Jenny Montville, a freshman striker with the Wentworth Institute women’s soccer team (2-9-3) , has started 12 of the 13 matches in which she has appeared, having a team-best four goals, scoring her first collegiate goal against Eastern Nazarene …
In upstate New York, Attleboro native daughter Missy Traveri’s Army women’s basketball team was tabbed for the No. 7 spot in the Patriot League pre-season poll. “After a restricted season due to the pandemic, no fans in the stands, and four new coaches in the league there’s a lot of uncertainties as we embark on this new season,” said Traversi …
During a four-point win by the Brown University football team at Cornell, senior linebacker Jason Medeiros of Rehoboth led the Bears with nine tackles, including six first hits. The contest featured 94 points, 42 completed passes, 55 first downs and 1,082 net yards of offense …
The newest runner in the stable of coach Kent Taylor’s Norton High promising distance runners is sophomore Andrew McConell, the No. 4 finisher at the TVL Meet (clocking the fourth fastest Lancer time ever at 16:34), the Lancers’ No. 1 finisher in every dual meet. “He has a great work ethic and wants to get better,” Taylor said …
One of the true unsung heroes for coach Kristen Geuss’ King Philip High volleyball team has been senior libero Samantha Asprelli’s forte of services, with the lefty delivering low line drives. “She’s a very consistent server,” Geuss said. “Se’s good in the back row too.” …
Former AHS Bombardier Mike Strachan, a freshman linebacker for the once-beaten and nationally ranked URI football team, was named the “Practice Player of the Week” last week …
Former Foxboro High Warrior Sean Ferguson, a freshman offensive lineman with the Westfield Sate football team (0-7, scoring one TD or less in six gaes) has been working at right and left tackle while former Tri-County High quarterback Tyler Saunders, a sophomore, has gotten in work on specialty teams …
Through 14 unbeaten matches, nine of them shutouts, Dighton-Rehoboth High girls’ soccer coach Trish Madsen can point to the heart of the Falcon defense, senior central defenders Caroline Reed and Ella Damon as being dominating. “Their speed makes a difference and they take that aggressiveness from playing basketball onto the soccer field,” Madsen said of the duo, who are also Falcon basketball players …
Former King Philip Warrior Abby Campbell is having a terrific senior season in goal for the Stonehill College field hockey team (12-4). Campbell has posted 12 wins with a 1.14 goals against mark, 80 saves and six shutouts. Former Mansfield High Hornet, freshman Stori Rounds, scored her first collegiate goal against Mercy College …
Norfolk’s Tristan Stephani, who attended King Philip High, and is a product of the Boston Bolts Academy and the State Cup champion NEFC program, has appeared in four matches for the Crusaders of Holy Cross (8-3-1), making his first collegiate career start against Harvard …
Former Foxboro High wide receiver John Whitehouse, a fifh-year senior with the Salve Regina University football team, grabbed a two-point conversion pass in the Seahawks’ game-winning TD in a 21-14 victory over Endicott. Whitehouse has caught 14 passes for 121 yards, having receptions in seven of eight (7-1) games for the Seahawks ….
‘It’s good to know our conditioning held up,” PC hockey coach Nate Leaman said of the Friars’ rousing 6-5 win over No. 5 ranked Denver, rallying from 4-1 and 5-4 deficits with five third period goals. “We weren’t playing together, on our penalty kills we were on our heels, we weren’t staying in battles.” KP Warrior boys’ hockey coach Paul Carlow, a scout with the New York Islanders, has been keeping tabs on Friar fifth-year defenseman Nick Mirageas of Newburyport, a third round draft pick.
