Before the season ended abruptly, Wrentham’s Johnny Piatelli, a junior attackman for the nationally ranked Cornell University men’s lacrosse team, was one of the highest scorers in the nation with 20 goals (on 41 shots) before the Big Red’s season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Piatelli had a monster five-goal, three-assist game against Ohio State, wiht the Big Red taking home a 17-16 win. Cornell (5-0) had scored 17 goals or more in all five of its outings, Piatelli having points in every one. His younger brother, Brian, a freshman and product of St. Sebastian’s School, had played in three games …
“In my 20 years of coaching, I’ve never seen a player improve like he did from his freshman year,” Foxboro High hockey coach Mark Cedorchuk said of sophomore forward Eoin Reager, the “Warriors’ Most Improved Player” award-winner who totaled 14 points. Other recipients of the Warrior awards for dedication and leadership went to senior defenseman Kyle McGinnis and senior forward Sebastian Ricketts, both four-year varsity players …
Junior guard-forward Ashley Santos, the No. 2 scorer and No. 1 rebounder for the Mansfield High girls’ basketball team was the recipient of the Beth Flint MVP Award. Kelly Doherty was honored with the Nancy Kitchen Coach’s Award, Grace Maher received the Emily Joyce Teammate Award and the Falon Finnegan “Most Improved Player” Award went to Sarah Dooling …
Foxboro-Mansfield High girls’ hockey coach Roy Bain heaped praise on his players for winning 11 games and limiting 16 foes to three goals or less, qualifying for the MIAA Tournament in the final week of the season. His team played 10 games decided by margins of two goals or less, winning just four of those …
King Philip High girls tennis coach of four decades Bob Goldberg reminded his Warrior captains, Erin Regnier and Abby Catarell to “stay the course” in his memo to the team. “I honestly miss our team at practices,” Goldberg said. “We definitely will overcome this very difficult and very frustrating scenario. Things will get better and medical science and time are our allies.” …
When Mansfield High hockey coach Mike Balzarini assembled his Hornets for their breakup dinner, he passed out the MVP award to goalie Sean McCafferty, the “Most Improved Player” to sophomore forward Liam Anastasia, the Rookie of the Year honor to sophomore defenseman Dillon Benoit, the Unsung Hero award to senior forward Conor Benoit and the “Hardest Working Hornet” award to senior forward Ben Ierardo …
Norton High hockey coach Jay Thebado announced that senior two-year captain Pat Donahue was the recipient of the Lancers’ Hobey Baker Award. Senior captain Jeremy Cross was honored with the JFK Award for leadership and dedication.Forwards Mike Whalen and Joe Fasolino were tapped as co-captains for next season …
North Attleboro High girls’ track coach Ann McGrail is not only looking to boost the number of student-athletes (28 for the winter indoor season), but revamp an All-Hockomock League jumping cast of Stonehill College-bound Cassidy Becker, Northeastern-bound Lily Wetherbee and senior Ari Preacher, while returning all-league pick junior Olivia Etienviere …
“We have 11 juniors coming back, the team was so young, it all comes down to having good chemistry,” said King Philip High girls’ hockey coach Ken Assad of his Warriors who missed out on the MIAA Tournament by losing five “winnable” games in January. KP graduates just two seniors, “it has to be all about team goals, not individual goals” …
Mike Cripps who guided the first-year Bishop Feehan High girls’ hockey program, graduates six seniors but the rest of the roster remains intact. “I was definitely happy, we made a lot of progress,” said Cripps. “There’s definitely a lot of young talent there and a ton of freshmen coming up, so the future looks promising.” …
The ”Most Improved” member of coach Thebado’s Norton High hockey team was junior forward Steve D’Ercole, who Thebado called “a hard working kid. We’ll be young next year, but we have a lot of kids coming back with experience.” …
Somewhat of a surprise from the Ivy League in not allowing for senior members of spring athletic teams to defer a pandemic-forced extra year of eligibility for student-athletes to 2021, whereas all over NCAA Division I,II and III members have made provisions. The option is for Ivy League seniors to transfer to another school as a fifth-year senior …
Freshman forward Greg Gantt of North Carolina, who played in 27 games with five starting assignments for PC hoop coach Ed Cooley, was tabbed as the Friars “Most Promising Prospect” for the season. Gantt averaged nearly three points and two rebounds per game, having a season-best game of nine points and five rebounds in 15 minutes against Northwestern. Junior forward Nate Watson received the John Zannini Coaches Award, averaging nine points and nearly five rebounds per game, shooting 51 percent from the floor …
Within a month, Rick Pitino has already landed eight players — sight unseen other than video, four standing 6-foot-8 or taller — to join him in his mission to elevate the status of Iona College basketball. Two are junior college transfers who had pledged to former coach Tim Cluess, including 7-foot-1 Osborn Shema. Pitino is also putting together a high-profile non-MAAC schedule, but Providence College officials would not say whether that would include a trip to the Dunk or as part of a doubleheader at Madison Square Garden.
