It may be hot and humid, but the New England Sports Village will be a cool place to be next week as the Northeast Generals open their training camp Monday — with players from 39 states and 20 countries. In their fourth season in the North American Hockey League, Generals GM Bryan Erickson will have some 10 scouts in attendance.
“We evaluate the players based on obvious things like skating, puck skills, hockey IQ,” Erickson said. “But we also look at the intangibles — if they will fit in our locker room culture that we have built. It’s a hard task, and very little separates a lot of kids, but it could be that one goal, or one great hit, or one great backcheck that makes you get noticed.”
There will be two games both Monday and Tuesday, with Erickson and the staff to whittle the roster down to some 30 players ...
Dribbling down the aisle this weekend in Maryland will be former King Philip Regional High Warrior, University of Maryland Terrapin and Minnesota Timberwolf Jake Layman, to be wedded to a Lady Terrapin before more than a busload full of family, friends from Wrentham, Plainville and Norfolk and his extended hoop family ...
There were many a busy afternoon in goal on Morningside Heights for the Bishop Feehan product, North Attleboro’s Abby Roberts, tending the net for the Columbia University women’s lacrosse team (4-11). Roberts faced 335 shots over 655 minutes in goal for the Lions, having 105 saves and a 13.2 goals-against mark ...
Word from Garden City, Long Island is that former Bishop Feehan High hoop great Missy Traversi, now coaching the Adelphi University women’s basketball team, has over 100 girls at her summer camp. And two local players, Lady Panthers Julia Strachan and Emily Miccile, come back to campus for some offseason workouts. “Julia and Emily are thriving here,” Traversi said ...
Former Wheaton College (of 37 vintage years) tennis coach Lynn Miller was honored by the U.S. Tennis Association as a member of the top-ranked women’s No. 1 60-and-over doubles team in New England, having partnered with Carolyn Fournier of East Falmouth and Sue Kimball of Martha’s Vineyard. Now living in Sutton, N.H., Miller still continues to ski the slopes ...
Former North Attleboro High soccer standout, also via Nichols College, Brendan Hamilton coached the South Shore Select girls’ under-15 team to its divisional national championship in Denver. The team won all five matches, outscoring foes 21-1 and winning the title on penalty kicks against a California team — the third consecutive year that Hamilton has coached a regional team to a national title ...
“We should be right there,” Jim McGonigle, the architect of three straight Kelley-Rex Division titles in the Hockomock League for the King Philip High boys’ tennis team, says of returning once-beaten No. 2 singles player Nick Putney, once-beaten No. 3 singles player Jack Cannon, and Nate Ihley, who took 18 wins at doubles — all captains-elect for next season ...
Former Dighton-Rehoboth High softball star Mia Iodice had quite a good rookie season pitching for the University of New Haven (33-16), posting a 12-8 record with a 2.58 ERA. Iodice appeared in 30 games, 15 of them as the Chargers’ starting pitcher, notching 89 strikeouts in 1242/3 innings of work ...
Across campus on the New Haven baseball diamond (12-24-1), former North Attleboro High Rocketeer Dylon Grzenda finished up his Charger career by appearing in 25 games, 23 of them starting assignments, mostly at third base. Grzenda had 13 hits, seven walks and seven RBI. Also with the Chargers, Mansfield’s Devon DiMascio, a junior pitcher by way of Xaverian High, appeared in 11 games with six starts, having a 5.75 ERA with 25 strikeouts over 402/3 innings ...
Any number of members of coach Eric Podbelski’s nationally recognized Wheaton College baseball team are playing in summer leagues throughout the region in the Futures League; in the Cranberry League, catcher Nick Raposo is playing for the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks in the New England Collegiate Baseball League, outfielders Jim Gianquitti and Jon Bongivoanni with Town Dock of the Newport Sunset League, and outfielder Jake Studley with Westcott ...
Also in that Newport Sunset League, former Seekonk High Warrior, via R.I. College, Josh Silva is with RR Construction, former D-R Falcon pitcher, via Quinnipiac, Brandon Shileikis is with RR Legion, while former Bishop Feehan Shamrocks Jonathan Lynch and Sam McQuaid are pitching with Brothers ...
Two Warriors that coach Derek Suess expects to count on to be the future foundation for Foxboro High baseball are sophomore utilityman Sean Yoest and sophomore pitcher Cam Prescott. Yoest posted the second-best batting average (.345), driving in 11 runs (hitting .333 with runners in scoring position), drawing a dozen walks and scoring 11 runs. Prescott compiled a 2-3 pitching record, but a nice 1.86 ERA (seven earned runs over 261/3 innings) with foes hitting just .206 against him, taking 19 strikeouts ...
Dighton-Rehoboth High’s No. 1 doubles team of senior Logan Pimental (13-2) and junior Stephen Morgado (15-2) received All-South Coast Conference acclaim — deservedly so, said Falcon coach Victor Augusto, having beaten teams from Old Rochester and Bishop Feehan twice each on the season. Pimental, also a D-R soccer star, is heading to Mass. Maritime, as is the Falcons’ No. 1 singles player, Ryan Doane. Augusto also cited the improvement of No. 2 singles player Peter Anghinetti, who won 11 matches overall.
