The University of Tennessee-Martin equestrian team, sporting senior Abbie Hopkins of Seekonk and freshman teammate Ava LaPlante, a King Philip High product; will host the five-school ECAC Championship Meet this weekend.
Hopkins was the Skyhawks’ second-leading scorer in both fences (77.2) and flat (84.8) riding this season, having season and career-best scores of 86 and 94, respectively, in a meet against South Dakota State. LaPlante, from Plainville, has yet to ride in any of the five meets thus far. Hopkins is a two-time All-American in two events with 34 career wins (20 in flat, 14 in fenches) …
Norfolk’s Kate Holmes, a sophomore forward for the Hockey East champion Northeastern University women’s hockey team, had a shot on goal in the national championship game, a 2-1 loss in overtime to Wisconsin. The Williston-Northampton School product. The loss snapped an 18-game win streak for the No. 1 ranked Huskies (22-2-1), while Holmes finished with a plus-two mark on the season …
The North Attleboro High football team will honor the one-year anniversary of the passing of long-time Rocketeer supporter, coach and community leader Tony Calcia for their home season opener Saturday at Raymond Beaupre Field with commemorative helmet stripes ...
King Philip High senior guard and defensive lineman Pat Zarba never comes off the field for Warriors’ football coach Brian Lee due to his intensity and play-making abilities. Zarba’s blocking on the offensive line has led to two straight 100-yard rushing games for Crawford Cantave, and on defense, Zarba blocked a field goal for the game-winning points against AHS. “He needs to do that, we don’t have many seniors on the team,” Lee said. “He has to be the guy.” …
Bishop Feehan High girls’ hockey coach Mike Cripps passed along his postseason awards, with sophomore forward Brooke Borges being named the Offensive Player of the Year and Captains Award winner; freshman forward Caitlin Kelley is tabbed Rookie of the Year; Lauren Cullity and Riley LeClair share the Defensive Player of the Year; Molly Braga is the Seventh Player recipient; goalie Avery Blanchard was tabbed the Most Improved Player; Maddie Krupwich, Cullity and Kelley received the Coaches Award; while Alaina DiPlacido was the recipient of the Hobey Baker Award …
The St. Michael’s College men’s lacrosse team received two goals from Plainville freshman Peter Canning, along with a goal and three ground balls from former King Philip High Warrior, freshman Kevin Riggs in a 14-3 season-opening win over AIC …
One of the defensive stalwarts in the six-game unbeaten streak of coach Mike Donovan‘s Norton High hockey team through the second half of the TVL season was junior defenseman Jake Braga, a rugged six-footer who could play the right or left side and factored in offensively as well with eight points …
The newest member of the Seekonk High athletic family is Enzo Fontes, born to Warrior girls’ soccer coach Phil Fontes and wife Katie …
The son of former New England Patriot Andre Tippett, Colby Tippett, is a senior safety for the unbeaten and No. 18-ranked URI football team. The younger Tippett has three interceptions in two games, being named the CAA Defensive Player of the Week with two interceptions and a pass breakup in a win at Albany …
Should coach Stephanie Coro‘s Wheeler School (Providence) girls’ basketball team take double digit wins again and advance to at least the semifinal round of the R.I. Interscholastic League Division 1 playoffs, it will likely be because of the defense, rebounding and scoring of sophomore Lily Routhier of North Attleboro. “Lily has shown significant improvement,” Coro. “The first time I saw her in the gym, I knew she was going to be something special. She became a huge factor in games for us with her ability to rebound. As the season progressed, she gained more confidence and became a consistent scorer for us. Her rebounding, which led to second chance points, was an integral part of our success this season. I cannot wait to watch her grow over the next two years. She is another one who is going to be very special.” …
“He’s a differentiator, he’s a great player,’ Attleboro High football coach Mike Strachan said of the potential and explosiveness of junior running back Kaiden Murray. “He runs the ball really well, he’s a player.” Incidentally, Strachan and the AHS Boosters Club demonstrated their appreciation for the sacrifices made by the team this academic year presenting them with keepsake Bombardier Blue travel bags …
At the Hockomock League Track Coaches “Grade Level” Challenge Meet, Attleboro High’s Cassandra Stuger took second place among seniors in the 400 (1:04) and third in the 200 (27.5); Kamsi Igbobi finished fourth among seniors in her first time running the 100 hurdles (18.8) and was second in the shot put (30-2 ¾); also in the 100, Annie Cooney was second among juniors (20.5); sophomore Ella Stromfors was fourth in the 200 (29.7) and classmate Rebecca Rainey (1:10.3) was third among sophomores; Kelly Neuendorf finished fourth among seniors in the mile (5:52), while Maddie Ellis (1:01.) was second among juniors; while in the high jump, Rebecca Rainey was second (4-4) among sophomores and ninth overall …
“It’s not the same, it was never really going to be the same,” Providence Bruins’ coach Jay Leach said of the altered AHL season, playing games in Marlboro only against New England foes. “It’s a professional hockey game, but I think it’s a challenge for us to be able to maintain the level of play that we’ve had up until this point.”
