Sandlot baseball could very well be back soon.
Kevin Callahan of the Attleboro High baseball family, Seekonk High coach Joe DeMelo and Norton High coach Chris O’Brien are planning for a five-team summer league for high school-age players, similar to the American Legion format.
When the Mass. American Legion baseball season was canceled, and with all of the summer college leagues suspended as well, many high school area coaches sought a remedy due to the COVID-19 pandemic for the summer schedule.
The teams — three from the Attleboro-North Attleboro area, one from Norton and one from Seekonk — will feature players who most likely would have been contributing members of their respective high school varsity teams, as well as several college players who just completed their freshmen year.
“Many of the players have aspirations of playing college baseball and/or have already committed to play college ball, so the competition expects to be good,” Callahan said.
“We are still working out the red tape of getting everything done, but it looks like we are on track to at least start when Gov. Baker moves us into Phase 3. We are hopeful of five weeks of baseball.” …
Remember in your prayers, if you will, a legend of local hockey lore, former Bishop Feehan High coach Phil Hulbig, who passed away last Sunday at the age of 73. Hulbig was the dad of former PC Friar and Edmonton Oilers first-round draft pick Joey Hulbig and a regaled member of Foxboro High’s Team Carew, Laura Carew (class of ’84), Jim’s wife and mother to Craig and Jimmy …
Norton High cross country and track coach Kent Taylor returned to hospitalization after developing gli oblastoma — blood clots in his lungs and legs. Taylor returned home this week and will undergo radiation and chemotherapy treatment …
Plans are underway to have an unofficial dedication of the new DiNardo Baseball Complex at North Attleboro High at some point this summer, pending state health and safety regulations to honor the graduating Red Rocketeer seniors with the possibility of playing an alumni game …
Ditto for Mike Michel’s “24 Hours of Golf” marathon to benefit local youth golf programs. Scheduled for the MGA Links in Norton, the event is on hold until social distancing guidelines are relaxed somewhat for young golfers and their families to join in the post-event cookout. “We still hope to do it (maybe in late July). We have a couple of things working, we have to get lucky,” said Michel, the former Bishop Feehan High and Rutgers University golfer...
Captains-elect for the 2020-21 King Philip High boys’ hockey team will be returning leading scorer (24 points) defenseman Rocco Bianculli, penalty-killer supreme and 12-point scorer Jack Coulter, defenseman David Lawler and returning top goal-scorer (12) Aiden Boulger …
At the virtual breakup party for coach Mike Cripps‘ inaugural girls’ varsity hockey team at Bishop Feehan, Mary Lamoriello received the Great Teammate Award; Avery Blanchard was the recipient of the Seventh Player Award; Kate Franzosa received the Coaches Award; and Lucy Armour was the recipient of the Hobey Baker Award. Selected as captains for next season’s Shamrocks on Ice will be Alana DiPlacido, Lauren Cullity and Maddie Krupwich …
By an 11-0 margin, the MIAA Baseball Tournament Alignment Sub-Committee proposed a revision of the postseason format from four to five divisions to enhance competition beginning next season …
The pride of Fairhaven High, Sheila McKenna of Attleboro, notes that the first boy to ever play on an all-girls field hockey team may have been Steve Heroux back in 1977 at Somerset High. The first male to play on a local team was Jim Bisazza at Norton High, Class of 1986 …
Former King Philip Warrior four-time Hockomock League All-Star softball player Ashley Hession concluded her career with the St. Joseph’s (Pa). softball team (4-11), playing in 84 games with 40 starting assignments. Hession played in 13 games this season for the Hawks, who were on the road to Orlando, Raleigh, N.C,, Phoenix and Tucson before being summoned home due to the coronavirus …
One of the finds for coach Noami Boucher‘s Foxboro High swimming team was senior Josh Sitte who “discovered that he is a distance swimmer,” moving up in lengths as a sophomore to the 500 freestyle and swimming a leg for relay teams …
Former Foxboro High Warrior Trey Guerrini, a junior midfielder with the Mass. Maritime Academy men’s lacrosse team (1-2) has 27 points in 28 career matches, having one assist in the abbreviated season …
Also in Bourne, ex-Warrior Colin Thoener, a junior pitcher for the Buccaneers (2-2), pitched three innings against Muskingum. Thoener has made 15 appearances over three seasons, with 27 strikeouts over 43 innings. Also a member of that MMA team is former Norton High Lancer Brodey Tinkham, the freshman righthander making his collegiate debut in that game in Ft. Pierce, Florida, working two innings with a strikeout.
