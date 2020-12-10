There will be no winter sports programs of any sort at Tri-County Regional High.
All of the vocational schools in the Mayflower League, of which Tri-County is a member, opted to cancel the winter season — on the heels of the entire fall athletic calendars being moved to the “gap” Fall-2 season.
“Different schools faced obstacles beyond just the regional aspect,” Tri-County Athletic Director Sara Martin said of the many vocational schools that serve multi-towns.
Some comprehensive schools were attempting to play basketball and hockey, searching for independent schedules.
“Transportation costs, lack of facility space (gyms converted to classrooms) and staggered scheduling all played a role,” Martin said. “The agreement, on an administrative level, was that the best approach for the vocational schools was to cancel or postpone.”
Get-well wishes are in order for former King Philip High hockey and baseball standout Ed Movsessian, who was involved in a head-on crash in Stoughton last week, in which the other driver was killed. The 1988 graduate from King Philip is currently an assistant coach under Paul Carlow with the Warriors’ boys hockey program. He has had two major surgeries to his ankle and foot and is on the road to recovery, but will not be skating anytime soon. He plans on being at Carlow’s side for the Warriors’ 10-game schedule. Movsessian was en route from his Milton home to an old-timers game at Norfolk Arena at 5 a.m. when his car was struck …
The Hockomock League’s field hockey coaches assembled and voted upon Attleboro High’s Shae Salisbury and Maddie Ellis as Kelley-Rex Division All-Stars, along with Makenzie Manning, Abby Nixon, Grace and Isabelle Crocker of King Philip High and Bellla DeBerghes and Lindsay Devine of Mansfield. Selected to the Davenport Division All-Star Team were Ella Waryas, Dylan Rappoli and Shannon Egan of Foxboro High along with North Attleboro High’s Julia Puccio. Receiving honorable mention were Lauren Abusheery of North Attleboro High, Abby Varricchione of Mansfield, Alli Beltramini of King Philip, Molly McElhinney of Foxboro and Amanda Burns of Attleboro High …
University of Notre Dame junior golfer, via Catholic Memorial High, Andrew O’Leary of Norfolk was one of three Fighting Irish representatives to be named to the Cleveland Golf Scholar-Athlete All-America Team. O’Leary played in all 19 possible rounds on the season, averaged 72.4 strokes per round and finished 16-over par overall. O’He earned three top-25 finishes, with his best showing occurring at the Windon Memorial where he was among the top 20 ...
There will be no winter track season for Seekonk High and Dighton-Rehoboth High as the New Bedford Dept. of Health has vetoed a proposal from South Coast Conference for member affiliate Greater New Bedford Voke to host the indoor competition as it had in previous seasons. Much to the dismay of Seekonk coaches Matt McCartin and Earl Berwick, along with D-R’s Brendan Delano, the Warriors and Falcons will now join the remainder of schools in Eastern Mass. moved to the “gap” season. “No presents of indoor track for us,” Berwick said, “just coal in our spikes.” …
She’s a “Valiant” alright. North Attleboro’s Livi Correira, a freshman via Worcester Academy, is a member of the Manhattanville College NCAA Division III women’s basketball team. “It means a lot to be a part of a small, caring community,” Correira said. “These past few months haven’t always been easy, but we have a support system to help us navigate these challenging times.” The Valiants finished at 22-4 last season, 17-3 in the Skyline Conference …
North Attleboro’s Chris Perron, the one-time Rocketeer boys’ hoops coach who is now mentoring the Dighton-Rehoboth High girls’ team, said that the South Coast Conference will play a nine-game schedule, facing each member once followed by a postseason conference tournament, the Falcons’ already circling a Jan. 8 meeting with arch-rival Seekonk on the calendar …
Shea Podbelski and Andrew McConnell were cited as the most improved female and male runners of coach Kent Taylor’s cross country team at Norton High. Paul Wisnaskas and Bella Pietrasiewicz were selected as respective team MVPs. Sarah LaFrancois and Sean Wynne received the “Ultimate Teammate: awards, Jocelyn Nardone and Derek Bamford were the “Most Improved” Lancers, while Hope LeClaire and Gabe Dennett received the JFK awards. Incidentally, the Norton High winter track program was officially moved to the “gap” season under MIAA guidelines …
Also at Norton High, Lancers golf coach Dan Langmead relates that junior Jack MacPartland was the “most improved” member of the team this fall, shaving four strokes off of his average score. Aidan Ryan, Nate Daly and MacPartland have been tabbed as captains-elect for the 2021 season …
After being shut out through the first six periods of the Hockey East season against BC, PC hockey coach Nate Leaman told his Friars, “I still believe in them, but we showed a lot of immaturity. We were too individual, we were pressing everywhere and gave up too many odd-man rushes, too many good looks. We didn’t trust what we do, we didn’t stick with it and we got humbled. The effort, the heart was good, it was the brain.”
