New King Philip Regional High boys’ soccer coach Mike O’Neill — via Northern Highlands High in Allendale, N.J., Fordham University, Catholic University in Washington, D.C. and Providence College — is taking over the Warrior program for Nick Gale, who has moved onto the staff at Stonehill College.
A professor of philosophy at PC for 18 years, McNeill was an assistant coach at KP last year, having served for a decade with the Franklin Youth Soccer program. O’Neill played his high school soccer in New Jersey and played for the Division 1 Patriot League Rams of Rose Hill in the Bronx before embarking upon graduate school in D.C. and then landing in Friartown ...
Also new on the soccer sidelines this season will be former Norton High standout Meagan Elliott as the Lancers’ girls’ team coach. A 2012 Lancer graduate, who later played at Stonehill College, Elliott has served as an assistant coach under Julius Summerville for the past three seasons ...
From the New England Sports Village comes word that Northeast Generals’ second year forward John Jaworski, a native of Iowa who has committed to Sacred Heart University, will be one of 24 NAHL members to represent the league in the Junior Club World Championships in Socci, Russia, having an exhibition game Monday against a Moscow team and its first game Aug. 24 against Finland ...
PC-bound Foxboro High lacrosse standout Brendan Tully admits that much of his success is directly attributable to Warrior coach Matt Noone. “In high school lacrosse, you don’t always find the best coach, or you get stuck with a coach who doesn’t really know what he’s doing,” Tully said. “But it’s just the opposite at Foxboro. We have a coach who is so experienced, so knowledgeable of the game. It’s been a blessing to be able to play for him and learn from him the past couple of years” ...
Mansfield’s Mike Donnelly, a junior attackman with the St. Lawrence University men’s lacrosse team, is coming off a stellar career-best season with 46 goals and 30 assists; having a goal in all but two matches; scoring three or more goals in 10 matches; boosting his career totals to 70 goals and 37 assists through 44 matches with the Larries. A Dean’s List student, the 5-foot-9, 175-pound Donnelly attended New Hampton Prep and was a first team All-Liberty League Lacrosse and Academic Team selection as well as receiving NCAA Division III All America honorable mention recognition by the USILA ...
Norton High product Corinne Rey is one of the spark plugs for the Bryant University women’s soccer team which begins its season on the road for its first two matches at Iona (Aug. 22) and Quinnipiac. Rey played in all 16 matches last season as a freshman midfielder, starting nine of those for the Bulldogs. Rey twice was tabbed the Northeast Conference Rookie of the Week. Rey played three seasons at Norton High, then spent her senior year in the Boston Breakers Academy program ...
Captains-elect for the 2020 edition of Foxboro High softball will be All Hockomock League shortstop Morgan Sylvestre and outfielder Nicole Theriault ...
Wrentham’s 13-year-old Cole Porter will be goaltending for the newly formed Mt. St. Charles Hockey Academy under-14 team, which will be competing in the Northeast League, while also competing in showcase tournaments regionally and nationally ...
Attleboro High girls’ tennis coach Bill Reilly is losing only one Bombardier to graduation for next season and will return two-year captain and No. 3 singles player Jillian See along with the Hockomock League acclaimed doubles tandem of captains-elect as well, Jordan Benardo and Rena Danho ...
“He’s cross-training,” Bishop Feehan High boys’ tennis coach Brian Dalrymple quipped of the Shamrocks’ incumbent No. 1 singles player for 2020, junior Dan Mills, also a member of the golf team who fashioned a .500 record playing at the No. 2 singles spot. “That’s a big position to play, where the quality stuff is,” Dalrymple said of Mills meeting the challenge ...
Former Norton High Lancer softball star Stephanie Nosky was forced to sit out most of the season (three games, seven at-bats) for the first-time Little East Conference champion, 23-win UMass-Dartmouth softball team due to a dislocated left shoulder. The Corsairs were led by former D-R Falcon, sophomore Kylie Fletcher, a first team All-LEC selection. Fletcher, a left fielder, paced UMass Dartmouth at the plate with a .336 batting average that included a team-best 42 hits, seven doubles, five triples, three homers, 21 RBI and 16 stolen bases ...
Senior singles player Sam Donnellan was voted “Most Improved” member of the Mansfield High boys’ tennis team, Johnson and Wales University-bound senior Luke Nickerson was tabbed the Hornet MVP, while sophomore Kai Schirmacher received the Coaches Award. Captains-elect for the 2020 edition of Hornet tennis will be Nilay Pangrekar and Yash Salkhakar ...
Coach Sarah Udell’s Dighton-Rehoboth High girls’ tennis team graduates its top two players, Emma Wheeler and Emily Gagnon, but expects “Most Improved” player Taylor Jones and co-captains elect Emma Conti and Taylor Remy to all make sizeable contributions next season ...
One local member of the Sacred Heart University men’s lacrosse team (9-6), which had a four-game win streak before losing in the NEC Tournament semifinals, was Norfolk’s Conor Sullivan, a long stick midfielder by way of Xaverian High. Sullivan started all 15 matches as well, having two goals, 31 ground balls and 15 forced turnovers ...
Former King Philip High Warrior Hailey McCasland, a freshman infielder, and Skylar O’Connell, a sophomore catcher from North Attleboro, both had strong seasons for the WPI (33-11) softball team, which advanced to the New England NCAA Division III Regional Tournament. McCasland played in 37 games, having a .304 batting average with eight RBI and 20 runs scored, while O’Connell, who attended Mt. St. Charles Academy, hit .233 in 25 games.
