Wrentham’s Garth Snow, who had been the GM of the New York Islanders for better than a decade before being dismissed in 2018, will be among the inductees into the Rhode Island Hockey Hall of Fame in August.
Snow, via Mt. St. Charles Academy, was a three-year starter on the ice at the University of Maine, helping the Black Bears win the NCAA Division I title in 1993. Snow followed that with a 13-year pro career and spent 12 seasons with the Islanders, where he was tabbed NHL Executive of the Year in 2007.
Induction ceremonies for the Class of 2020 will be held Aug. 28 at the Twin River Event Center in Lincoln, R.I. Tickets are available at RIHHOF.com. ...
Missing from the Mansfield High baseball lineup this spring will be Hornet hockey star and senior outfielder Jake Lund who had a thoracic outlet/blood clot in his throwing shoulder removed. “Jake came on late last season and earned a starting spot,” said Mansfield coach Joe Breen. “We were expecting big things from him this year in the outfield and from the leadoff spot.” ...
Former Bishop Feehan High standout Riley Lahiff of North Attleboro, a sophomore forward for the Emmanuel College women’s basketball team (21-8), coached by Pawtucket native Andy Yosinoff’ in hs 43rd season, had a terrific second campaign, averaging 6.5 points and five rebounds over an average of 24 minutes on the court. Lahiff played in 28 games with 23 starts, scoring in 24 outings with a season-high 14 against Middlebury and Albertus Magnus. Lahiff also averaged three rebounds or more in 17 games with a season-high 10 against Salem State and Middlebury ...
Foxboro High hockey coach Mark Cedorchuk envisions quite a future for sophomore defenseman Eoin Reager. “His vision and hands are phenomenal. He sees the ice so well and knows how to anticipate,” Codorchuk said ...
Shot putter Ethan Crosby, who qualified for the MIAA Division 1 and All-State meets, was tabbed the MVP of the Attleboro High winter track team, while sophomore sprinter Kaiden Murray was named “Unsung Hero” and sophomore sprinter-hurdler Owens Raymond “Most Improved” ...
“We would not have won seven games without him,” Norton High hockey coach Jay Thebado said of senior defenseman Billy McCarthy, an All Tri-Valley League selection. Mike Whalen (15 goals, 12 assists) and Jeremy Cross (10 goals, 10 assists) earned honorable mention TVL acclaim for the Lancers this season ...
“He was such a nice surprise,” Seekonk High track coach Matt McCartin said of senior shot putter David Pedro, who improved his personal best by nine feet and took third place (44-5 3/4) at the SCC Meet ...
Destiny Sanders was the most improved member of the Mansfield High girls’ winter track team by far. “She went from being a junior varsity athlete to qualifying for the Division 2 Meet in the 55 dash and 55 hurdles and just missed the long jump by one spot,” said coach Kevin Butera. “She was our most dedicated athlete.” ...
“The kids have been training hard,” said Bishop Feehan High girls’ lacrosse coach Mike Vitelli, who was hired to be Feehan’s strength and conditioning coach and will work with all Shamrock student-athletes in the fall. “I’ve been working with all the teams and, of course, lucky to work with my own lacrosse players,” said Vitelli. “I’ve always believed that you win in the weight room in the off-season and you simply go out and play during the season. I know all the kids were anxious to get going and they feel prepared.” ...
North Attleboro High grad Emily Schromm, a junior guard with the Norwich University women’s basketball team (8-18), started 20 games and scored in 17 outings. Schromm averaged four points, three rebounds and 26 minutes per game, totaling 62 assists and 23 steals ...
The PC Friars hockey team went just 2-6-1 over its last nine games, scoring just 11 goals over its final eight games with two or fewer goals in six of those. “We kind of lost our game a bit, a lot of our guys hit a wall,” PC coach Nate Leaman said on the eve of the Hockey East playoff series which was to start Friday at Boston College. “In some aspects, we knew that it’d be a a year to grow (three seniors on the roster),” Leaman added. “For us, the puck has got to go in eventually, sometimes you just don’t get the bounces, there are some things we can do better at the net.” ...
The Massachusetts Independent Football Officials Association is seeking new members. Recognized as one of the best teaching boards in the state, the association will train individuals at its weekly classes beginning April 29. Individuals can visit www.MIFOA.org for further information ...
Mansfield’s Sean Birch, by way of Xaverian High, was a sophomore righ-handed relief pitcher with the St. Michael’s College baseball team this spring. As a freshman, Birch pitched in 11 games with four starts, totaling 23 strikeouts over 34 innings ...
“My tennis journey started 41 years ago in Split, and it’s going to end in Newport,” Goran Ivanisevic said of his July induction into the Tennis Hall of Fame, along with with Conchita Martinez, both Wimbledon champs with career-best world rankings of No. 2. “I cannot say it too many times, but this time I’m really proud of myself for achievements I’ve made in tennis.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.