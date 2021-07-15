Wrentham’s Logan Liljeberg, a recent graduate of Sacred Heart University and a product of LaSalle Academy in Providence, was named a First Team All-Northeast Conference lacrosse selection for a second time.
In addition, Liljeberg was named to the USILA Division I Academic All-America Team with a 3.99 grade index.
Liljeberg, who was granted an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA’s COVID-19 policy, will attend the UMass-Amherst Isenberg School of Business for his graduate work and play for the Minutemen.
Liljeberg led Sacred Heart with 51 points (24 goals, 27 assists) this season. Liljeberg had multiple points in 12 of 13 games, ranking third in the NEC in points (4.09) per match. He concluded his Pioneer career ranking third in assists (65), fifth in points and ninth in goals (70) …
The Catholic Central League named Bishop Feehan High senior hockey and lacrosse player A.J. Quetta as its Man of the Year and Sportsman of the Year. The CCL named Shamrocks Craig Scharland, the CCL South MVP, and Derek McLean as First Team All-Star lacrosse players, while Connor Davine, Evan Paturzo, Brady Vitelli, Nick Yanchuk, Owen Fitzgerald and Matt Dion were Second Team selections …
Attleboro High football coach Mike Strachan passed out the Bombardier awards for the season with senior William Runey, III receiving the Blue Pride award; senior Michael Strachan receiving the MVP award, the Mass, State Football Coaches First Team award, the National Football Foundation Hall of Fame Scholar Athlete (one of 13 in the state) Alex Bakowski receiving the Offensive MVP honor; Ryan Betts receiving the Defensive MVP honor; Nolan Smith being tabbed the Special Teams MVP and Trainer Scherk named the 12th Player award-winner …
To put Davis Chatfield‘s top-10 finish score of 272 at the Northeast Amateur Golf Tournament into perspective, it was the lowest score ever by a New Englander in the 59 years of the event. It was even better than such PGA notables in the event as Dustin Johnson, Tiger Woods, Patrick Reid, Jordan Speith, Davis Love, Hal Sutton, Scott Verplank, Billy Andrade and Brad Faxon …
“Replacing those two will be the issue,” North Attleboro High softball coach Bill Wallace said of the graduation losses of senior second baseman Emily Nardelli and senior first baseman, catcher, outfielder Belle Clarkin …
King Philip Regional High softball coach Kate Fallon-Comeau lauded the play of junior Mia Bennett, the Warriors’ first-year starter at second base who then shifted over to shortstop for the final five games of the season …
Former Mansfield High Hornet Brianna Young, the senior captain of the Fitchburg State women’s track team, took second place in the shot put (33-4), third in the hammer throw (113-3) and sixth in the discus (73-1) to earn All-MASCAC honors in all three events …
Another ex-Hornet, Sarah Cahill, a sophomore infielder with the Fitchburg State softball team (10-14( had eight hits (four of them doubles) in 16 games, driving in five runs and having a .359 on-base percentage …
Former King Philip High Warrior and Westfield State freshman Dan Botte was seventh in the 1,500 at 4:38 at the MASCAC Championship Track and Field Meet. Former AHS Bombardier junior Mike Maher was sixth for Westfield State in the 5,000 at 17:07. Both broke into the top 10, while former Norton High Lancer Corey Stalters won the javelin (189-5) by a 15-foot margin and was also ninth in the long jump (20-1) …
King Philip High girls’ tennis coach Bob Goldberg “tips his cap” to Warrior senior and No. 2 singles player Mia Valenica, who lost an over two-hour straight set match in the semifinals of the Division 1 South Sectional. “She must have averaged over 10 strokes per point,” Goldberg said of her first loss in 15 matches, losing just one set during that span …
The UMass Dartmouth athletic program has reinstated women’s tennis and women’s swimming for the upcoming academic year after being two of eight programs cut. Due to changing demographics within the UMass Dartmouth student population and given the current collegiate sports environment, UMD revisited its July 2020 decision.” This has been an uphill battle from the start for a small Division III team to take on,” Corsair coach Doug Chapman said. ‘It’s a great victory and I hope our case will be a beacon for other schools.” …
Former King Philip Regional High Warrior Faith Turinese, a sophomore with the Rhode Island College softball team (7-19-1), batted .313 for the Anchormen with six stolen bases. Turinese had 15 hits in 25 games, scoring 14 runs and driving in seven runs with a .358 on-base percentage and a .417 slugging rate. She pitched in 14 games, with three starts, totaling 14 strikeouts over 33 innings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.