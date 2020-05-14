Wrentham’s Jack Riley came off of a terrific hockey season as a junior forward at UMass Boston (14-11-1) and had a goal and two assists for the 4-0 Beacon men’s lacrosse team as well this spring.
Riley netted 12 goals and collected eight assists in 24 games with the Beacon skaters, having three power-play goals, two short-handed goals and game-winning goals against New England College and Castleton State …
Former Norton High softball pitching great Kelly Nelson, a junior on the Holy Cross softball team (2-9), had a deceptive 1-6 record over eight games this spring, six of them starting assignments. The Crusaders scored three runs or less in eight games. She totaled 42 strikeouts over 40 innings …
Another former Lancer track great, Brooke-Lynn Williams, who is a junior at Penn State, took eighth place in the 60 dash (7.53) at the Big Ten Indoor Championship Meet. The owner of eight Norton High track records, Williams also clocked a 24.92 in the 200 …
With three wins in four games in Arizona, Rehoboth’s Annie Mitchell (via LaSalle Academy in Providence), a senior outfielder with the Babson College softball team was “thinking how good we were going to be” before the season ended prematurely. Babson was headed to a tournament in Hawaii before being forced to return to New England. “We were trying to enjoy and live in the moment,” Mitchell said, “but the situation got worse every day. We weren’t thinking about what would be taken away from us.” Mitchell had 47 hits and 28 RBI in her 128-game career. Mitchell had her first hit of the season against Pacific Lutheran, the last of her career ...
Probably the most improved member of coach John Adams’ stable of wrestlers at King Philip High was sophomore Sam DeBaggis, who competed in the 126-pound weight class, winning 20 matches and taking second place at the Division 2 Central Tournament. “He’s one of the guys we’re counting on for next season,” said Adams, who loses a pair of powerhouse seniors in Shawn Conniff (46 win at 195) and Jackson Kelley (34 wins at 138) …
Attleboro High softball coach Mark Homer and his Bombardier underclassmen are planning on a “senior salute’ drive-by for members of the senior class — Emerson College-bound Makenzie Killough, Emily Gittle, Jenna Gittle, Madison Cuocolo, Amanda Riviera and Kelly Savard. “We had a really good crew this year and I believe that we would have done some damage. Now, we’ll never know for sure.” …
Former King Philip High Warrior Jack DiCenso, a senior right-handed pitcher at Nichols College (8-2), was off to a great start to the season, going 2-0 with a 3.44 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 18.1 innings of work. He didn’t allow a hit in five innings in a win over Dean College and struck out eight in 5 1/3 innings of work in his second win against Keene State …
Former King Philip High lacrosse great Matt Schairer, in his fourth season as head coach at Dean College, had the Bulldogs off to a 3-1 start and scoring 50 goals. Former Foxboro High Warrior Lou Piccolo was the main reason, the sophomore attackman had a Bulldog-best 16 goals and 22 points on 59 shots …
Senior Regan Fein proved to be one of the understated stars for coach Nikki Lima-Correia’s nine-win North Attleboro High girls’ hoop team, averaging nine points per game in an average of 28 minutes per game in her first season as a starter …
Former Bishop Feehan Shamrock record-setting sprinter Matt Zawaski, a freshman with the Sacred Heart University track team, clocked a 7.33 time in the 60 dash, a 23.31 time in the 200 dash and a 50.72 time in the 400 dash, while also running a leg for the 4x400 relay at the Northeast Conference Championship Meet …
One of the guys that Foxboro High boys’ basketball coach Jon Gibbs missed the most over the final two weeks of the season and tournament was illness and injury-riddled Kevin Gallagher. “He was severely limited in many other games, but he did average nine points a game, fourth best on the team,” Gibbs said …
Tri-County Regional High wrestling coach Steve LaPlante had 11 of his Cougars receive All-Mayflower League status, including a trio of breakthrough performers, senior middleweight John Beaulieau, who won 33 matches and was a Division 3 Sectional qualifier, 126-pounder Matt Dowd, a sophomore who won 31 matches and was a Sectional finalist along with 170-pounder Ben LeBlanc, who won 36 matches. Best of all for LaPlante is that he graduates just four seniors, regularly having 10 underclassmen in the lineup …
At an MIAA Executive Committee meeting earlier this week a member said, “There were all kinds of questions with how its (MaxPreps ratings and seedings) going to work. We have to make sure that they are faithful to us, that we are locked in to be successful — even if we have to maybe move it back a year (from the intended 2021-22 target year). We want to make sure that we do it right.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.