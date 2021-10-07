Wrentham’s Alanna Rizzo is back among the MLB Network’s on-air personalities for television broadcasts.
A seven-time Emmy Award winner now living in the area, Rizzo is engaged to former Colorado Rockies catcher and Rhode Island native Chris Ianetta. Rizzo assisted with the production of Worcester Red Sox games this season.
She has also been a regular contributor to the “High Heat” radio broadcast with Christopher Russo.
Rizzo first spent two seasons with MLB Network from 2012 through 2013 and the past seven seasons as an in-game reporter and host for SportsNet LA’s coverage of the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers before heading back to the MLB Network …
Former Bishop Feehan Shamrock and Boston University All-Patriot League hoopster Katie Nelson was presented with a scoreboard feature promotion for the Wisconsin women’s basketball team as a fifth-year Badger senior during halftime of the Michigan football game last weekend …
Two prime-time players with the Suffolk University women’s soccer team (6-3) are Foxboro High products Alex Stamatos, a junior defender, and Aislinn Servaes, a freshman forward. Stamatos buoys a defense which has taken seven shutouts, while Servaes scored her first collegiate goal against Elms and netted a hat trick against Eastern Nazarene …
Former Norton High ace golfer Jared Winiarz, now at the University of Hartford, finished 69th at the Yale University-hosted MacDonald Cup, having rounds of 2-over-par 72 (with three birdies), 77 and 83 as the Hawks took ninth place in the 14-team field …
Former North Attleboro High golfer Jillian Barend, a freshman at Siena College, had rounds of 81 and 79 to finish 17th overall at the seven-team Hartford University Invitational …
In a meeting of area soccer greats, former King Philip Warrior Avery Snead and the PC women’s soccer team (7-3-2) outlasted former Bishop Feehan Shamrock Francesca Yanchuk and the Villanova Wildcats (6-7) 1-0 in double overtime Thursday in a Big East game. Snead played all 107 minutes and had one shot, while Yanchuk came on in the second half and had two shots over 50 minutes of work ...
The Stonehill College men’s tennis team (3-0) downed Clark as Mansfield High grad, junior Luke Nickerson, won his No. 3 singles and doubles matches 8-0, while Bishop Feehan grad Ben Simmons of North Attleboro, also a junior, won his No. 6 singles match 6-0 6-0 …
Former Shamrock Caleb Fauria, a red-shirt 6-foot-5 freshman tight end with the University of Colorado football team (1-3), made his collegiate debut against Minnesota …
“What he’s done hasn’t surprised me, but he has exceeded what I thought he could do,” Foxboro High football coach Jack Martinelli said of first-year senior QB Tom Marcucella, also a Warrior hockey and baseball player. “He’s done what we thought that he’s capable of doing being a three-sport kid,” Martinell said ...
Ditto for Bishop Feehan junior running back Cam Burns, who amassed 241 rushing yards on 33 carries against Archbishop Williams and was the Shamrocks’ “JV Offensive Player of the Year” as a sophomore. “He had the game of his life, we’ve got trust in him,” coach Bryan Pinabell said ...
Attleboro High’s Scholars-Athletes for the month of September were none other than volleyball standout Lilly Boedeker and soccer standout Alex Vecchioli ...
Rehoboth’s Jason Medeiros, a senior linebacker for the Brown University football team, was in on seven tackles, two for losses of 11 yards, in a loss to Bryant …
Foxboro’s Austin Ryan, the senior All-Northeast 10 Conference senior receiver for the 5-0 No. 24 nationally ranked Bentley football team, had three catches for 31 yards, including a TD against St. Anselm’s …
“We are back to a more normal schedule, but the results have been all over the place,” said former Wheaton College AD John Sutyak, now at Ferrum (Va.) College. “The football team is 3-1 (having won by margins of seven, seven and two points) lost to defending champ and pre-season favorite Randolph-Macon.” …
King Philip High boys’ soccer coach Mike O’Neil can’t say enough about senior center back and senior captain John Pfeiffer. “He’s so spirited and plays so strongly,” O’Neil said. Of 6-foot-5 junior goalkeeper Connor O’Reilly, O’Neill said, “He’s made a difference back there.” …
During Bishop Feehan High’s homecoming festivities last weekend, basketball and softball player McKenzie Faherty and soccer goalkeeper and trackman James Breckner were tabbed queen and king …
Foxboro’s Kate Keenan, now at Williams College, won the “Shot of Life” cancer benefit hoop shooting contest, raising $1,600. The former Wheeler School hotshot made 82 percent of her shots, 20 minutes of free throws, 50 minutes of mid-range jumpers and 50 minutes of 3-pointers …
At the Battle of Boston Cross Country Meet, Northeastern University sophomore Abbie Hassman, by way of Foxboro, finished 74th in the women’s 5K (18:28), while UMass Amherst sophomore Mike Norberg, via King Philip High, finished 122nd in the men’s 8K (26:51) …
At the Ted Owens Invitational Cross Country Meet at Central Connecticut, former Foxboro High Warrior Jill Finn, a junior at Assumpton, clocked a 23:56.3 on the 5K course while Mark Carlson, a Greyhound freshman from North Attleboro, clocked a 31:26.7 time on the 8K course …
At Mass Maritime Academy, former Norton High Lancer Connor Reynolds, a senior running back (96 yards on 29 carries, one TD) and 6-foot-4, 320-pound junior defensive tackle Arthur O’Neill (holding three foes to one TD or less) have had an impact for the 3-1 Buccaneers …
With the Wesleyan University field hockey team (4-4) are sophomore midfielder Addie DeFeo (one goal in eight matches) of Rehoboth, via Providence’s Lincoln School and freshman midfielder Sydney Atwood of Mansfield, a Moses Brown Academy grad.
