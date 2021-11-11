Former King Philip Regional High Warrior Avery Snead, the Providence College sophomore midfielder from Wrentham, recently gained All-Big East Conference Second Team accolades.
Selected to the All-Big East Freshman Team last season, Snead started all 19 matches for the Friars (10-6-3), playing a huge defensive role as the Friars limited 15 foes to one goal or less. Snead scored two goals this season, including the tying goal in a 1-1 draw with UConn …
Former Bishop Feehan High soccer great Francesca Yanchuk played in 17 matches, starting 14, for the Villanova Wildcats (7-11; 1-9 Big East with five one-goal losses) as a freshman this season. Yanchuk had one assists with 14 of her 34 shots on goal. Yanchuk will be playing for a new coach next season as Villanova parted ways with fifth-year head coach Chris McLain, who compiled a 35-46-5 record ...
North Attleboro High football coach Don Johnson recorded the 100th win of his sideline career with the Rocketeers in beating Plymouth North in the MIAA Division 3 playoff game last week. “There’s so much going on in preparing for games, practices, I had forgotten all about it,” Johnson said. “It’s nice and all, but I’m not thinking about milestones.” ...
Hunter Ferreira, the former Mansfield High football standout and current senior receiver with Nichols College (2-7), is now fourth on the Bison’s all-time list for yards gained (1,943), No. 3 in TD catches (13) and owns the schoo’s single-season record for receptions (69) and receiving yards (912), both set in 2019. Ferreira has a Bison-best 48 catches this season for 515 yards. Fereira has at least one catch in all nine games, taking in a career-best eight catches against the Coast Guard Academy, Salve Regina, UNew England and Western New England. The 6-foot-2 Ferreira, averaging 40.5 yards on 28 punts, was a first team All-Commonwealth Coast Conference pick as a sophomore. Other ex-Hornets for Nichols are senior Joe Cox (53 tackles with 34 first hits) and juniors Chris Copponi (22 tackles with 16 first hits, one fumble recovery) and Phil Dinov (19 tackles with 13 first hits) are linebackers. Foxboro High grad Elijah Lewis is a freshman receiver …
When the Friars opened their men’s basketball season with the Fonts brothers on the roster, it was the first time since 1941 that two brothers were on the PC roster. The last time? When Eddie and John Lee of Attleboro suited up …
Upon graduation from King Philip High, Ryan Hastings was invited back by the Warrior athletic dept. to be the “voice of the Warriors” for the MIAA playoff game Friday at Macktaz Field against Mansfield, announcing and cheering on his brother Hunter, the Warriors’ senior two-way lineman. The 20-year-old Ryan has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and is wheelchair-bound, but served the Warriors as a student manager, scorekeeper, clock operator and public address announcer ...
Former Attleboro High Bombardier hoopster Julia Strachan had quite a debut as a fifth-year senior guard with the North Alabama women’s basketball team in a 114-52 rout of Blackburn, scoring 20 points on 6-for-11 shooting with four 3-pointers …
One of the irreplaceable parts to coach Steve Santos‘ Attleboro High girls’ soccer team this season has been senior central defender Olivia Calderone. “Her leadership alone makes her so valuable,” Santos said …
Former King Philip High field hockey star Alli Meehan, a sophomore forward with the three-time defending national champion and current ACC Tournament champion University of North Carolina Tar Heels (13-6), will be in Iowa Friday for a first round NCAA Tournament match against Northwestern. Meehan appeared in 11 matches for the Tar Heels, who have made 19 straight NCAA Tournament appearances …
At the Ivy League Championship Cross Country Meet at Princeton, Dartmouth College freshman Bella Pietrasiewicz, via Norton High, finished 49th at 22:22 on the 6K course, placing 18th among freshmen …
Former Mansfield High Hornet Stephanie Kemp, a junior striker for the America East Conference semifinalist UMass Lowell women’s soccer team (8-7-2), appeared in 11 matches, starting two and scored a goal against Fairfield …
Former Bishop Feehan guard Mike Perry of Attleboro, by way of Tabor Academy, left the Wheaton College program after a year, suffering a knee injury five games into his freshman season two years ago. “He’s a great kid, that will hurt us a bit,” said Lyons coach Brian Walmsley …
Beginning his 17th season as men’s basketball coach at Salve Regina University in Newport, Foxboro native son Sean Foster has four Bay Staters on the roster, including former Franklin High Panther Declan Walmsley, the son of the Wheaton coach …
Rehoboth’s Jordan Griffin, a 6-foot-4, 300-pound junior offensive lineman via LaSalle Academy in Providence, got into three games for the Sacred Heart University football team (6-3) …
