Wrentham’s John Dean, a senior linebacker with the Yale University football team by way of Xaverian High, was recently named an Eli captain for the 2020 season this fall.
The 6-foot-2, 235-pound Dean started at both inside and outside linebacker spots last season for the 9-1 Ivy League champions, logging 32 tackles with an interception.
“John has an incredible work ethic, being selected by your peers is the ultimate honor,” Yale head coach Tony Reno said of the former Xaverian High captain, who led his team to a pair of Division 1 Super Bowl titles as well as being a member of four King Philip Pop Warner League teams with Super Bowl titles ...
Foxboro High product Cassidy Harrison, a senior guard for the Becker College women’s hoop team, scored 27 points on 9-for-18 shooting, to become the school’s all-time leading scorer in a win over Elms College. Harrison tied the mark of former point leader Beth Pion (‘09; 1,625 points) with a field goal four minutes into the third quarter, then scored on a layup to rewrite the record book. Harrison hit three 3-pointers in the game and now has 1,632 points ...
Former Mansfield High Hornet hotshot John McCoy, via N.H.’s Tilton School, has appeared in 25 games for the Delaware men’s basketball team (18-7), scoring in 13 of those while shooting 45 percent from the floor this season with 46 rebounds and 12 assists. He scored a Blue Hen career-high seven points against Southern Illinois and Delaware State ...
Meanwhile, his cousin, former King Philip High great Jake Layman, remains in NBA injury limbo (hyperextended toe on his left foot), not having appeared in a game for the Minnesota Timberwolves since mid-November. Layman was quite a piece of Minnesota game plan, over a six-game stretch, averaging 13.2 points while shooting 53 percent from the field and 39 percent from 3-point range ...
Even with only seven swimmers, coach Kathy White’s Bishop Feehan High boys’ swimming team could be among the top three at the MIAA Division 2 State Meet Sunday at Boston University. The Shamrocks were the No. 2 finisher among 38 teams at the Division 2 South Sectional Meet with a quartet of sophomores, Erik Watka, Ryan Shute, Nate Coleman and Ty Nguyen being factors. Seekonk High senior Blake Anderson is the No. 1 seed in the 50 freestyle. “Relays are important as they score double, ideally you want to score in every event,” White said, citing Wayland’s depth and four divers and Belchertown as the teams to beat. “We have a lot of kids battling illness and flu — Ryan Campbell and Sam Galipeau are back, but now Coleman and Roman Donoghue have fevers. We are a young team, so the future looks bright” ...
Meg McManus, the daughter of former Foxboro High boys’ soccer coach Greg McManus and a senior forward with the University of New Hampshire women’s hockey team, leads the Wildcats in scoring with 16 goals and eight assists, having points in 17 games and four multi-point games. McManus attended the Dexter-Southfield School. Also a member of the Wildcats (15-12-4) is Foxboro’s Hannah Touzos, a senior forward who has appeared in 26 games. Touzos attended the Williston-Northampton School and her dad Rich operates the Foxboro Sports Center ...
Coach Pat Coleman’s Norton High wrestling team is “ideally hoping for 10 to medal,” at the 13-team MIAA Division 3 South Sectional Meet Saturday at Foxboro High, hosted by the Warriors and coach Bill Ivatts. “Our strength is our balance and six of the kids really have a shot to get to the finals” ...
At the MIAA Division 1 Track Meet in Boston, coach Jill Ellis’ Attleboro High girls’ team had an 11th place finish (a season best by five seconds at 10:26.2) from the 4x800 relay team of Diana Blouin, Ayla Santoro, Madison Ellis and Kelly Neuendorf. Blouin had a personal best in the mile by four seconds (5:38.4), while Neuendorf had a personal best by 12 seconds in the two mile (11:40.9), good for seventh place ...
North Attleboro High hockey coach Ben McManama often preaches to the Rocketeers about “ the little things — getting the puck to the net, shooting it low and someone else driving hard. That’s hockey, it’s basic and something we preach all the time but we get away from it.” ...
Meanwhile, King Philip High coach Paul Carlow has seen his Warriors on a four-game (2-0-2) unbeaten skein, allowing just seven goals over 12 periods. “I’d like to see us play a complete game going into the playoffs, from the drop of the puck to the final whistle,” said the Warrior coach. “We’re playing strong defensively (limiting 12 foes to two goals or less) for the most part, we aren’t giving up a bunch of goals” ...
North Attleboro’s Meg Mordini, the sophomore forward with the No. 4 ranked Elmira College women’s hockey team (16-2-2) had her fifth multi-point game of the season in a victory over Kings College ...
Former King Philip High Warrior Elise Pereira, a sophomore, notched the first victory of the season for the Bentley softball team, pitching five-plus innings with six strikeouts in a season-opening 7-4 win over Queens (N.C.) College ...
At the Dartmouth College Track Invitational, former North Attleboro High Rocketeer Matt Tarantino, a sophomore representing UMass-Amherst, took sixth place in the 60 hurdles (9.25), 12th in the long jump (19-2 3/4) and third in the high jump (6-3/4) ...
Former Foxboro High Warrior Katherine Taumulionis scored 13 points, hauled in six rebounds and made three steals as the Babson women’s basketball team (14-7) won its sixth straight game in beating Connecticut College. The senior guard is averaging 10.7 points and three rebounds per game with 12 double figure scoring games, 56 assists and 27 steals ...
King Philip High boys’ basketball coach Dave DeStefano continues to relish the low post presence and performance of 6-foot-5 senior Tommy Donahue, who “keeps the ball high and finishes high (not putting the ball on the floor). He gets his hands on the backboard, the reason we are where (MIAA Tournament) we are.” ...
Foxboro’s Connor Baughan, by way of the Portsmouth Abbey School and a junior midfielder with the Bentley University men’s lacrosse team, was named an Inside Lacrosse preseason NCAA Division II All-American candidate. Baughan has appeared in all 27 matches during his two seasons with the Falcons ...
It was a great night for King Philip High freshman basketball guard Will LaPlante, who not only launched the game-winning 25-foot shot for a 3-pointer in a one-point win with five seconds left against Attleboro High, he made a steal on the ensuing possession to seal the win for the Warriors ...
Former Mansfield High Hornet Michael Boen, the senior guard for the Stonehill College men’s hoop team (14-6) had nine points (on 4-for-6 shooting) with five rebounds in a loss to nationally ranked Franklin Pierce ...
“There’s a bunch of guys in the room that expect more out of themselves and we expect more out of them as well,” Providence Bruins coach Jay Leach said of his team’s recent lack of goals and success. “We’re in the process of trying to find the right combinations and the right ways to get it out of them.” ...
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.