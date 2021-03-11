Attleboro’s Kate Grivers, the sophomore goalie for the LaSalle Academy girls’ hockey team, is a state champion and an MVP.
Grivers guided the 13-0 Rams to their second straight R.I. Interscholastic League title, their seventh overall, with a shutout of East Bay (Bristol-Warren). A lifelong Attleboro resident, Grivers is a product of the Pioneers Youth Hockey program at New England Sports Village …
Norfolk’s Katie Holmes, via the Williston Northhampton School and the East Coast Wizards program, had a shot on goal and won a faceoff as the Northeastern University women’s hockey team (20-1-1) extended its unbeaten streak to 20 games with a four-goal win over PC for its fourth straight Hockey East Tournament title …
University of Delaware sophomore guard Johnny McCoy of Mansfield and the Fightin’ Blue Hens played a donnybrook of a Colonial Athletic Association Tournament quarterfinal round game with 20 lead exchanges and 13 ties before losing 83-75 at Hofstra. McCoy was one of four Blue Hens in double-figures scoring with 11 points (three field goals, four free throws) in 27 minutes of work. McCoy also had four rebounds and dished out three assists. Hofstra shot 52 percent from the floor and scored 47 second half points …
Former Bishop Feehan High soccer great and St. John’s University women’s assistant soccer coach Jen Leaverton-Bethea, a former All-Big East selection, was delighted to hear of former Providence College president Rev. Fr. Brian Shanley taking the reins of the Red Storm academics and athletics. “ We are excited for the new president,” Leaverton-Bethea said. “Tthere is definitely a buzz on campus with him here and all the things he has set out for the university.” …
It was an impressive display of local talent in representing the UMass-Amherst men’s cross country team at the Atlantic 10 Conference “gap season” championship meet. Mansfield High product Owen Mullahy, a freshman, was the Minutemen’s No. 2 runner, taking 55th (25:59.9) in the five-mile race, while freshman Mike Norberg, the former KP Warrior, was the team’s No. 3 runner and No. 59 finisher at 26:10.3 …
Perhaps the most improved member of coach Roy Bain‘s Foxboro-Mansfield girls’ hockey team was sophomore center Mya Waryas of Foxboro High. “She looked good as a freshman, but she really made an impact this season,” said Bain …
Attleboro High girls’ basketball coach Marty Crowley has an understated appreciation for the efforts by senior center-forward Ryan Johnson, who averaged four points and five rebounds per game. “She’s a kid who did all the little things that contribute to a team’s success,” Crowley said …
In the junior hockey circuit, former AHS Bombardier Sam Larkin is playingwith the South Shore Kings (17-18-1) in the U.S. Premier League. He has 11 goals and 11 assists over 32 games thus far, having seven multi-point games and a two-goal game against Detroit …
One of the breakthrough players for coach Lisa Downs’ Foxboro High girls’ basketball team was junior forward Hannah Blake, who will play a key role next season and as a captain-elect. “She’s improved so much, there big upside to her,” Downs said of the center …
Bishop Feehan High track harrier Ryan Medeiros, a sophomore member of the Ithaca College track team, captured second place in the 5,000 meters (16:07.75) at the Nazareth College Invitational …
Senior Kyle Blanchard was an unanimous All-South Coast Conference selection for coach Alex Daluz‘ Seekonk High boys’ basketball team, while senior Nathan Clarke was also an All-SCC pick …
Former King Philip High Warrior (class of ’80) David Owen, who played basketball for Tom Schmidt and ran cross country for Peter Berteletti, has become the new assistant superintendent for the Chambers County (Lafayette, Alabama) School District. Owen attended the University of Alabama, graduating in ’86 and spent three decades in the Alabama public school system as teacher, coach, administrative assistant and principal, retiring in 2015 …
Foxboro High swimming coach Naomi Boucher has a diamond in freshman Bennet Franciosi, who swims for the Hay Lightning club. “He has that tall, lanky frame and has quite a future,” Boucher said of the freestyler. In addition, a pair of Warrior swimmers, Meg Lathrop (Hay Lightning) and Abby Gallagher (Kingfish), both had a pair of top-10 finishes …
Providence College senior hockey defenseman Ben Mirageas of Newburyport has played in every game (23; 131 over four seasons) for the Friars, owning a team-best plus-six mark, ranks third in assists (eight) and is second in blocked shots. A third-round draft pick of the New York Islanders, he is under the watchful eye of New England scout and King Philip High boys’ hockey coach Paul Carlow. “He’s having his best year,” coach Nate Leaman said of the No. 77 overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft who has played all 40 games as a freshman and all 42 games as a sophomore. “He’s been outstanding, he’s on the ice against the top players,” Leaman added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.