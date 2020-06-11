Former Foxboro High Warrior Sophia DiCenso had a dynamic first season as a member of the No. 13 nationally ranked University of Richmond women’s lacrosse team, starting all seven matches, netting two goals against Longwood and Campbell, and picking up two assists, along with five forced turnovers, against Radford.
A four-time Sun Chronicle All-Star and three-time All-Eastern Mass. Coaches Association selection as a Warrior, DiCenso was ranked the No. 6 incoming freshman in the Women’s Power poll. She led Richmond in forced turnovers (nine), was second in ground balls (13) and third in draw controls (16), helping the Spiders (7-0) rank No. 4 nationally in goals (18.4) per match, with an upset of No. 6 Virginia.
DiCenso had seven goals on the season and produced points in five matches before the season ended due to the coronavirus. A member of the U.S. Lacrosse Women’s Under-19 National Team, a two-time U.S. Lacrosse All-American and product of the Mass. Elite program, DiCenso totaled 240 goals and 100 assists during her Foxboro career for coach Brittany Sherry …
In the good news department, Norton High teacher and coach Kent Taylor is back home “resting comfortably and in good spirits” while awaiting his next stage of tests. The GoFundMe campaign to assist Taylor with his medical expenses has raised over $80,000 — which he will not put to use for a new banjo …
“It’s a big fundraiser for the (Shriners) Hospital and it was good for the kids to meet other kids and become teammates,” Mansfield High coach Mike Redding said of the annual Shriners Football Classic slated for June 19 at Bentley, but canceled due to the coronavirus. The Hornets were to be represented by Jason Comeau, Mike DeBolt and Vinnie Holmes, while Norton High coach Jim Artz and Dighton-Rehoboth High coach Dave Moura were members of the South squad staff …
Hornets’ running back-linebacker Vinnie Holmes is headed to play football at Bentley. “Right now, I’m 200 pounds, but I can go up to 205-210,” said Holmes, who is projected to be a linebacker for the defending Northeast 10 Conference champions. He joins former North Attleboro Rocketeer and junior linebacker Bobby Mylod, ex-King Philip Warrior, sophomore defensive lineman Evan Rice and Foxboro’s Austin Ryan, a junior wide receiver…
At the virtual breakup dinner for coach Marty Crowley‘s Attleboro High girls’ basketball team, senior guard Nyah Thomas received the Bombardier MVP award, Gabby Bosh was the recipient of the “Unsung Hero” award, Jackie MacDonald received the “Sportsmanship Award” and Meghan Gordon was deemed the “Most Improved Player” …
Former D-R Falcon Gwyn Tatton got into 18 games, posting 14 rebounds as a freshman reserve center-forward for the Castleton State women’s basketball team (16-11), which bowed in the Little East Conference semifinals …
“We can’t find any turf to play on,” former King Philip High field hockey coach Kim Meehan, the owner-director of the Franklin-based Patriot Field Hockey Club said of the immediate summer season of development and the 20-town summer league at the Beaver River Complex in Franklin possibly scratched …
“There are so many restrictions right now,” one area fall sport coach said after a planning assembly of coaches within the school. “Would the MIAA run golf and not football (due to social distancing concerns)? Maybe they can do cross country and volleyball, but not soccer? There’s spacing in field hockey too.” …
Former Mansfield High No., 1 singles player Luke Nickerson stepped right into the No. 1 singles spot with the Johnson & Wales University men’s tennis team, winning two (losing just three games combined) of his first four collegiate singles matches, while also compiling a 3-1 record in the No. 1 and 2 doubles positions …
The Curry College softball team (2-8) started its season in Fort Myers and Naples, Florida, with a quartet of locals on the roster. Returning for his second season as the pitching coach with the Massasoit CC baseball program was one-time (2003-2006) Seekonk High baseball coach Jimmy Pereira, who has also served with numerous summer league teams. Recently retired from the Diman Voke High faculty, one of his projects is freshman righthander Jared Marando out of Dighton-Rehoboth High …
The best offseason “acquisition” for the PawSox was to be new chef Tom Whalen, a native of Warwick, who held a similar spot with the NBA’s Oklahome City Thunder for the past three years …
With one of the all-time great names in basketball lore, former PC Friar (1996-97) God Shammgod has inked a sneaker contract with Puma for his own “legacy” model, priced at $115. A New York City playground legend at LaSalle Academy (former St. John’s great Ron Artest, aka Metta World Peace was a teammate), God Shammgod Wells (his birth name) was recruited to PC by Pete Gillen, played in the NBA with Washington and in China and served as an assistant coach under Ed Cooley, mentoring Kris Dunn and Bryce Cotton.
