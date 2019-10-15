NEW BEDFORD — The once-beaten Bishop Feehan High golf team presented Bishop Stang with its first setback of the season, upending the Spartans 265-266 at the Country Club of New Bedford.
Brad Gillen shot a Shamrock medalist round of 4-over-par 40 as Bishop Feehan snapped Bishop Stang’s 12-match unbeaten skein.
Attleboro native son Neil Wendell, the course superintendent at the CC of New Bedford had the greens fast and the pins in challenging spots, “I saw at least six four putts,” Bishop Feehan coach Arthur Anderson said of the pristine conditions.
The Shamrocks (8-1) have a re-match with Bishop Stang Wednesday at the Heather Hill CC, a tri-match too with Dighton-Rehoboth.
E At the Hillside CC, Old Rochester swept the season South Coast Conference series, topping Dighton-Rehoboth 147-145. D-R (9-7), which dropped an 11-point decision at ORR earlier in the season, had 33 points taken by Harry Taraian. D-R has a non-league match Wednesday with Bishop Feehan.
E Kayla Schuberth shot a 4-over-par round of 39 at the Blue Hills CC as King Philip nipped Sharon 161-162, but lost to Canton in a triangular Hockomock League match.
The Warriors (10-5), with Schuberth as their No. 3 player by virtue of her medalist round, return to Blue Hills Thursday for the Hockomock League Championship Tournament.
E At Foxborough Country Club, Dylan Quinn carded a team medalist 40 to lead Foxboro to a 170-183 Hockomock League victory over Taunton.
Quinn recorded five pars for the Warriors (9-6), who will travel to Milford on Wednesday.
E At the Maplegate Country Club, Norton’s Jack Buchan carded a medalist round of 40 as the Lancers qualified for the MIAA Tournament with a 252-273 Tri-Valley League victory over Medway.
Buchan recorded a birdie at the par-4 No. 7 hole. Norton (8-6) will travel to Dedham on Wednesday for a tri-meet with Dover-Sherborn.
E At the New England Country Club, junior Brody Dalzell carded a medalist round of 43 as Tri-County earned a 268-272 victory over Tri-Valley League member Bellingham.
Dalzell recorded a birdie on the par-5 5th hole for the Cougars, who had all five scorers record a 45. MIAA Tournament-bound Tri-Country (8-4-1) will host West Bridgewater on Wednesday.
Bishop Feehan 265, Bishop Stang 266: BF scores — Brad Gillen 40, John Veno 42, Drew Payson 43, Dan Mills 46, Drew Price 47, Brandon Mordarski 46.
Old Rochester 147, Dighton-Rehoboth 145: D-R scores — Harry Taraian 33, Peter Torres 29, Mitch Bushell 22, Dillan Walsh 22, Sam Watts 22, Ben Horowitz 17.
Foxboro 170, Taunton 183: Foxboro scores — Dylan Quinn 40, Matt Fossella 43, Luke Davies 43, Noah Hicks 44; Taunton scores — Spencer Andrew 39.
King Philip 161, Sharon 162; Canton 145, King Philip 161: KP scores — Kayla Schuberth 39, Jack Hastry 40, Jared Curran 41, Pat Reardon 41, .
Norton 252, Medway 273: Norton scores — Jack Buchan 40, Tim Saunders 41, Jack McPartland 41, Dean Santangelo 43, Matt Nichols 43, Mike Belcher 44.
Tri-County 268, Bellingham 272: Tri-County scores — Brody Dalzell 42, Matt Brangiforte 45, Bryce Dalzell 45, Colby Jones 45, Luke Holst 45, William Krawzynski 45.
