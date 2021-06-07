NORTH ATTLEBORO — A few days shy of his 92nd birthday, even with a pacemaker and a stent keeping him moving, Joe Goyette was happy just be out in the heat among friends playing a round of golf Monday at Chemawa Golf Course.
Barely a year removed from heart bypass surgery, which landed him in the hospital for nearly three weeks, Norfolk’s Ned Sweeney was content to be teeing the ball up for another swing at the Attleboro Area Golf Association’s Senior Championship.
Goyette and Mike Cosentino, the resident golf guru at Heather Hill CC in Plainville, were two of the 90-year-olds amidst the field of 108 entrants for the 2021 AAGA tournament, marking the start of the season of competition.
Cosentino, a scratch handicapper, even broke his age with a round of 89.
The 18 holes took Goyette 112 shots to complete, “but I didn’t lose a ball, I don’t hit them far enough to lose and I lived to talk about my 18 holes,” said the Foxborough CC member from Norton.
“I just came back from Florida, I haven’t played at all,” said Goyette, his passion for the game unwavering. “I’ve had a stent put in, a pacemaker, I still love to play golf — that’s the important thing. So long as I can breath, I’ll keep playing.”
For a while in March of 2020, Sweeney wasn’t sure if he had taken his last breath.
The 67-year-old Norton CC member was content with a round of 79 at the par-69 Chemawa GC, immaculately groomed by Course Superintendent Curtis Liston.
“I broke 80, but nobody cares,” Sweeney said of finishing 18 holes among many a life-long friend.
“I had my surgery last March, right at the beginning of COVID,” Sweeney recollected after having had two heart attacks, the first of which was 12 years ago. “I didn’t come down with COVID, thank goodness. When we were all in the depths of COVID, I was recovering.
“It was like I didn’t miss a beat — heart bypass surgery is pretty common now,” Sweeney said. “Ripping open your chest, that’s what takes forever to heal.
“On a side note, I hit the ball longer this year — maybe because I was hurting last summer when I finally got back to playing a bit.”
Sweeney played in a few of the AAGA fall events.
“I couldn’t walk away from golf. I do a little bike riding too.
Sweeney said. “I don’t kill myself, but I had to get out and play golf.”
Sweeney’s goal now is to break 80 with every 18-hole venture.
“Aside from yourself, nobody else cares what you shoot,” he said. “I think back to last March and sure, it ran through my mind that I would never play golf again. The doctors start giving you the mortality rate and OK, this is serious stuff.
“With medicine today, everyone has had a bypass, everyone has had a hip replaced, a knee re-done,” Sweeney added. “My first heart attack was pretty serious, then I’ve had like five stents put in. This is the best therapy for me, nothing beats it.”
