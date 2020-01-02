FOXBORO — Stephon Gilmore understood the dynamics of inking a contract with the New England Patriots after becoming a free agent during the 2017 offseason.
He full well knew the pressure of playing for coach Bill Belichick and the annual expectations of fans arriving in Foxboro at Gillette Stadium for playoff games.
On Thursday, Gilmore became the recipient of the New England Patriots’ “Good Guy Award” presented annually to the player who is the most accommodating to the media and serves as a conduit to the community of fans in the six-state region.
“Everything here is earned, so that’s one thing that I like about here,” said Gilmore. “You have to earn it, no matter where you came from.
“I kind of try and look at the small things, you know, follow the players that’ve been here,” added Gilmore, the eighth year defensive back who is in his third season in New England.
“There are a lot of guys that have been here that have been successful falling in with a good coach that pushes you every day no matter what you did in the past. You to forget what you did in the past and be ready for the next game and try to prove yourself each and every week. So, I just followed from my teammates. I think that’s the reason why my game elevated this year, or since I’ve been here.”
An All-Pro the past two seasons as a Patriot, Gilmore has played in 45 regular season games over the past three seasons.
Selected with the No. 8 pick overall in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft by Buffalo, Gilmore played in 68 games over five seasons with the Bills before leaving Orchard Park for Foxboro.
Gilmore, who has 24 career interceptions, was honored with the Ron Hobson Award as this year’s “Good Guy” selection. Previous award winners were running back James White (2018), defensive back Devin McCourty (2017) and wide receiver Matthew Slater (2016).
“It was a tough adjustment,” Gilmore said Thursday in preparation for the AFC playoff game Saturday in Foxboro against the Titans. “Just from where I came from — there were probably like five media people in the locker room, maybe six, seven,” he said of making the transition from Rich Stadium to the sports-infested mentality of New England.
“I come here and it’s like 20 (media members), so it was a big adjustment,” Gilmore added. “But it’s good. Everybody wants to know what we’re doing. I think now I’m used to it.”
As much as a challenge in shadowing Miami Dolphins’ wide receiver DaVante Parker and being exploited for seven catches was last week, Gilmore hasn’t hid in the training room to explain a sub-par performance — the reason for him being the “Good Guy” award winner, generally always stationed at his locker.
“I don’t think about it,” Gilmore said of the upset loss and his personal accounting. “It’s a new week and I know the things I have to do in order for us to win. I’ll take full responsibility for everything that I do and I know what I have to do to help my team.
“I’m always hard on myself, no matter what. Good or bad, I put it behind me and get ready for the next play or the next game.”
That will be especially important for Gilmore Saturday night against Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill.
“They (Tennesse) can do everything, it’s a big challenge,” Gilmore said. “They can run the ball, they can throw it. So, any time you can do that and be balanced, you’re going to be a good offense.
“We have to earn the right to play next week, so that’s how we’re thinking about it. It’s not going to be perfect. Just go out and go 100 percent for your team. Whoever makes the most plays, that’s who’s going to win.”
Although the Patriots won’t have a first-round bye for the first time in a decade, New England does have a home game, which Gilmore downplays.
“I don’t think that matters – home or away,” Gilmore said. “Playoff time, you have to go out there and earn it. There’s a lot of situations that has been happening over the previous years, where it don’t matter what team is away or home. Whoever plays the best, that’s who’s going to win.
“I don’t believe in underdogs,” he added. “It’s the playoffs, so you have to prove yourself. No matter what you did in the past, it’s a win-or-go-home, so that’s how I look at it.”
Gilmore welcomes the attention of being an NFL player, one of the best at his craft, even if it means facing the media after a bad game.
“I try to be a good guy,” smiled Gilmore. “You know, no matter what — win or lose — I try to be respectful and give the most accurate information I can. That’s just the way I was raised. That’s the way I am as a player, on and off the field.”
