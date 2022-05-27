The Massachusetts Basketball Coaches Association named Attleboro's Meghan Gordon (Div. I), Bishop Feehan's Camryn Fauria (Div. I), Norton's Justin Marando (Div. III) and Mansfield's Matt Hyland (Div. II) on its end of the season All-Senior basketball teams last month.
Players selected were nominated from coaches that are part of the association. Six hundred coaches, both varsity and junior varsity, were eligible to vote. The teams held a breakfast award ceremony on May 15, celebrating 25 seniors accomplishments and season as they move forward with their basketball careers.
Gordon was a strong leader for Attleboro last winter, leading the team in scoring at 16.8 points per game while also averaging 10 rebounds a game. A versatile forward who was usually looking up at the basket, her Div. I recognition puts her in good company throughout the state.
Gordon will be playing at Southern New Hampshire University next fall, a Div. II Northeast 10 Conference school.
Fauria, a flexible player that played basket-to-basket for the Shamrocks, was a standout in the Catholic Central League.
"Certainly, really proud of her," Bishop Feehan head coach Amy Dolores said. "As much as she's a product of our system, she's really put a ton of work in. The amount of improvement she's had from season-to-season is really impressive. The amount of time she put into the off-season in strength, conditioning, her shooting and her footwork, every aspect of her game got better. She was a JV player as a freshman, ... she really became one of our primary scorers as a senior.
"The progression she made is a testament to the work put in. I'm super happy for her," Dolores said.
She'll be taking her talents to the next level in the fall, officially signing her National Letter of Intent to play basketball on scholarship at Div. I SUNY Binghampton University on Monday morning.
Marando, a sneaky shooter with an ability to explode at any point, was named Tri-Valley League MVP. He helped carry the Lancers deep into the Div. III postseason before ultimately getting bounced in the semifinal against top-ranked St. Mary's of Lynn.
"I'm glad he made the all-senior team because he's so underrated in terms of what he did last year," Norton head coach Marc Liberatore said. "There's just not many kids with 1,000 people in the stands who are going to score 25 points in a half and pretty much put their team on their back. It was based on skill and achievement but he could have been on the academic team too."
Liberatire hopes the recognition of Marando will help bring Norton basketball forward after a memorable postseason run for the Lancers.
"I think it's cool for him because you go to the breakfast and see these kids you read about in The Boston Globe or on tweets or something," Liberatore said. "He was seeing these kids who rep some of the bigger schools, it's nice he sees all these kids he hears about all year and now he's a member of that club. As a coach it's rewarding to see him get that recognition."
Marando's future on the basketball court is officially undecided, as of Wednesday.
Hyland was one of the most prolific scorers to come out of the boys side of the Hockomock League, leading a strong Mansfield team with 18 points per game, 7.5 rebounds a game and 4.5 assists per game. He was also named the Div. II player of the year at the ceremony, an award that put him at the head of the table among his division peers.
With Mansfield having a stacked lineup early in Hyland's career, he had to wait to emerge with the Hornets, but once he did, the point guard was a major asset for Mansfield in all areas.
"Matt's been one of those guys who came in as a freshman and always played a little bit above his peers, but he had to wait his turn," Mansfield head coach Mike Vaughan said. "He fit whatever role he needed to play and then his senior year he had a breakout showing. ... He did it so quietly. What made his game so impressive is he did it really without a dominant 3-point game. He was a complete player."
The next stop for Hyland is Providence College, where he will not continue his basketball career at the collegiate level, and will focus on his education.
"He's made the decision to go dominate the intramural world and move on from competitive basketball," Vaughan said. "He wanted to go and be a student. ... He'll do wonderful things."