FOXBORO — New England Patriots receiver Phillip Dorsett could not offer much insight on Thursday, fielding questions from his locker that he didn’t know the answers to.
Those questions were mainly about his fellow receiver Josh Gordon being placed on injured reserve on Wednesday.
“I think everybody was surprised,” Dorsett said. “I don’t really know the situation, so.”
“It’s tough, because obviously he’s a good friend of mine,” Dorsett said. “But, I mean, I don’t really have any words, honestly.”
That was the feeling for much of New England as well.
Gordon was placed on short-term IR despite his injury being “minor,” according to multiple reports. Gordon is expected to be released by the Patriots and sign with another team to play this season.
Gordon had 20 catches for 287 yards and one touchdown in six games this year.
“He’s had a lot of production here,” Dorsett said of Gordon. “But it’s a next-man-up mentality here. We all know that. At the end of the day, it’s football. Things happen, and the next guy has to step up, come in and be able to replace him.”
The next man up will be either recently acquired receiver Mohamed Sanu or N’Keal Harry, who is able to return for Week 9.
“It’s nothing new. It happens every year,” Dorsett said of bringing another receiver along. “The thing that makes this group really, really good is that we’re interchangeable and we’re resilient. I got traded two years ago, Josh got traded here last year and we got Sanu now. Things happen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.