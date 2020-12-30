PROVIDENCE — David Duke has been averaging 37 minutes per game for the Providence College men’s basketball team this season as his value continues to grow for the Friars — and his potential NBA options — with every game.
Duke carried the Friars on his back to a 17-point halftime lead against Butler Wednesday en route to a 71-55 victory over the Bulldogs in a Big East Conference game at Alumni Hall.
In 39 minutes of duty, Duke scored 22 points, fetched 13 rebounds and dished out eight assists.
“He’s one of the best players in the country, I see it every day in practice, there’s no one that I’ve coached who has worked as hard at his game,” PC coach Ed Cooley said of Duke. “What he does doesn’t surprise me, He’s as efficient as anybody in the country.”
Duke was one of four Friars scoring in double figures, joined by Nate Watson (18 points on 9-for-12 shooting with six rebounds), A.J. Reeves (12 points on 4-for-8 shooting with five rebounds) and Jared Bynum (12 points, six assists).
Duke, No. 4 in the Big East in scoring (19.7) fueled a 15-2 Friar spurt in the first half to give PC a 35-18 lead at halftime. Duke scored eight points in that spree, including six straight, two off of a steal and two off of another Butler turnover.
“A lot of it comes from Coach Cooley, him having confidence in me and then me having confidence in myself,” Duke said. “I don’t know if it’s more me or everybody else around me, helping me keep confident.”
Duke not only converted seven of his eight shots from the floor in the first half, he pulled down seven rebounds and dished out four assists. Duke ranks second on the Friars in both rebounds (5.6 per game) and assists (3.9 per game).
“At the end of the day, the stats are cool, but to walk out of here with a Big East win, that’s the priority,” Duke said. “I had things rolling, coach tells us to stay in an attack mode. It’s not being afraid to take shots and having confidence in myself.”
The Friars never trailed, hitting their first eight shots from the floor with Duke draining a 3-pointer. Other than seven turnovers during the first 10 minutes of play, PC didn’t look like the same team that had lost by six points to the Bulldgos last week at Butler.
This time, the Bulldogs had three freshmen on the floor and two players injured, including leading scorer Aaron Thompson. Butler managed just three points over the final 10 minutes of the first half.
Meanwhile, PC scored at will — shooting 60 percent (15-for-25), while also having a 19-14 rebpounding edge.
“We’ve had an up and down kind of a roller-coaster start to the season, but we were able to win two overtime games,” Cooley said of his Friars’ trend. “That can’t be overlooked as far as execution. That allowed us to play more urgent and free.”
The Friars own a 13-5 advantage in the series with Butler and improved to 4-0 at Alumni Hall this season.
PC executed well at both ends of the floor in the second half, owning a 57-37 lead on a 3-pointer by Reeves with 8:44 to go.
The Bulldogs cut the gap to 62-51 with three minutes left, but once again it was Duke to the rescue for PC, setting up a basket in low for Nate Watson and then creating a streal for a 3-pointer by Reeves to build the margin back up to 16.
“Not having those non-conference games to get ready with all of the new players that we have in the program has been a difference,” Cooley said of the Friars struggles at both ends of the floor. “We have to get better defensisvely, but we’ve made a big jump over the last week.”
The Friars shot 58 percent (28-for-48) overall from the floor and netted 32 points in the paint.
Duke is shooting 46.0 percent (66-142) from the field this season, including 40.0 percent (18-42) from behind the arc. He is a team best 83.9 percent (51-61) from the free-throw line.
“We came out as a totally different team than eight days ago, with a totally different mindset,” Cooley said. “It was a good team win, defensively.”
