NEWPORT — The last bounce of the tennis ball on the Bill Talbert Stadium Court at the International Tennis Hall of Fame had been taken just before 4 p.m. Sunday and Seekonk’s Dan Robillard, the chief groundskeeper at the last vestige of professional grass court tennis in America, was already thinking to his 20th season on the job, the 2020 Championships.
Upon an edict from the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), the guiding association for international men’s professional tennis, Robillard and his staff will be ripping up the grass off of Bellevue Avenue.
“It’s going to be a big project,” Robillard said of the multi-million dollar undertaking to replace the grass for the main court, the three side courts where first-round, second-round and doubles matches are staged, as well as the practice courts and the grass at the Horse Shoe Piazza at the main entrance.
“We’re going to start after the Jazz Fest (Newport Jazz Festival Aug. 2-4), first with the stadium (main) court, then the front lawn (side courts), the practice courts and the horseshoe court,” Robillard said of the time-sensitive nature of the undertaking to maximize growing conditions during the fall harvest season in New England.
The Tennis Hall of Fame is the last of the “originals,” a tournament with truly grass courts. The ATP Tour grass court season in Europe concludes with the All England Championships at Wimbledon during the week preceding Newport.
However, the “hard” nature of the grass at Wimbledon and the other tournaments has made Newport an anamoly due to the “soft” nature of its grass.
For players of yesteryear — the many great Australians, including 2014 Newport champion Lleyton Hewitt, great doubles players such as India’s Leander Paes, the 1998 Newport titlist and great touch specialists as France’s Fabrice Santoro, the 2007 and 2008 champion — the grass at Newport was “old school.”
The trend to big, booming service games, the power strokes from the baseline and the reluctance of professional tennis players to play with more touch has resulted in players shunning Newport once the European grass court season ends.
In essence, the ATP conferred with the U.S. Tennis Association and the Hall of Fame to mandate that the courts at Newport play “hard.”
“They’re (ATP) trying to get some soil mending to make it (the grass) as close as possible to Wimbledon,” Robillard said. “It will never be close to Wimbledon — that’s like concrete.”
The Hall of Fame recently concluded a $15.7 million renovation of the entire grounds, adding indoor practice courts and six “hard court” practice courts, building new administrative offices on Memorial Boulevard, ripping out the wooden bench seats in the South Stadium and installing individual plastic seats, in addition to upgrading the entire Hall of Fame Museum itself.
Robillard and his staff will be laser grading all of the courts to insure that they are even from baseline to baseline, sideline to sideline.
“I remember James Blake saying it’s like a pitcher’s mound out there,” Robillard recalled of variations of the grass. “When I first started here, it was like that on both baselines.
“We have to change the grades of the grass, they’re all off,” he added of the unevenness, players mentioning the differences from the Bill Talbert Stadium Court to the three outside courts.
Tennis at the Hall of Fame has a lengthy history, being the original site for the first U.S. Men’s Championships, held on Aug. 31, 1881.
By 1914, the U.S Championships had outgrown Newport, leading the U.S. National Lawn Tennis Association to relocate the championships to the West Side Tennis Club in Forest Hills, N.Y.. Newport was the latter day U.S. Open, now at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center in Flushing, Queens, N.Y.
While there is a drainage system in place at Wimbledon, there is none in Newport. The cost would be virtually prohibitive, considering the recent developmental project and now replacing the grass.
“Their drainage goes to all channel drainage, it’s like a bubble in the middle of the court,” Robillard said upon visits to Wimbledon. “We don’t have a drainage system, I wish.”
The Hall of Fame and ATP have been “back and forth” about the project for a number of years with the former being asked to incur all costs, a final figure of which has yet to be determined.
“We’ll use three different blends of rye grass,” Robillard said of the final touches above the surface. “Each court out there is different, then you have to add in things like fences and the walkways. It’s not just the grass.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.