DOBBS FERRY, N.Y. — Former Seekonk High distance runner Johnny Gregorek has run the fastest mile ever — in blue jeans.
The Columbia University product and 2021 U.S, Olympic Team hopeful clocked a time of 4:06.25 in the benefit race for the National Alliance on Mental Illness Saturday at the Masters School.
Gregorek, who has also trained at the University of Oregon, is a member of the New York-New Jersey Track Club and raised over $30,000 in memory of his brother Patrick, who died in 2019.
Gregorek eclipsed the previous record of 4:11.8 set in 2017 at the Blue Jean Mile by Dillon Magard. Wearing a pair of Levis blue jeans, Gregorek was the first to finish in the field of nearly 100 runners.
The 28-year-old Gregorek finished sixth in the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials in the steeplechase and was 10th at the 2017 World Championships.
On hand watching Gregorek run were his parents, John and Christine Gregorek. John also competed as a steeplechaser at the 1980 and 1984 Olympic Games, while the former Christine Mullen was also once a Seekonk High legendary runner.
Gregorek has run in the prestigious Wanamaker Mike at the Millrose Games in New York City. He was the No. 1 ranked American in the mile run indoors in 2019 (at 3:49.98) and his outdoor personal best mile time of 3:52.94 is the 30 th best time of any American in history.
"Johnny connected with a company that deals with mental health and asked people to donate to that cause," Seekonk High cross country coach Frank Mooney noted. "He raised the money from family and friends and fellow runners. He said after the race that the race was not set up to break the four-minute mile but to honor his brother and raise funds."
Gregorek has been slowed somewhat in his training since the fall by tendinitis in his knee.
"Because of the pandemic, he lost a lot of time training and he started up again with no races due to the corona virus," Mooney said.
Gregorek set up a "rabbit" runner to help him gain his stride over the first half mile, while also being concerned about chafing of his legs by wearing blue jeans.
"He looked pretty good to me and did not complain," Mooney said. "He was having fun to raise money in his brother's name."
