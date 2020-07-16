FOXBORO — Bruce Arena and the New England Revolution are longing for a return to Foxboro and a MLS match at Gillette Stadium. For now though, New England will play its fourth match of the season, its second of the MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando, Fla., Friday against D.C. United.
“I think, in this tournament, we really can’t read that much into it,” Arena said after practice of the round robin competition involving Eastern Conference divisional foes. “I think, in the short term, teams that have been able to prepare a little better in their home markets are probably better positioned to get some results here.
“I wouldn’t read a whole lot into this group play right now,” he added. “I think when September comes around, we’re going to have a better feel for all the clubs.”
Being four months without competition and relying on three months of individual stay-at-home training has led to an in-progress state for the Revolution and every other MLS team.
“I think this four-month layover has changed a lot of things,” Arena said. “Hopefully, everybody gets through this tournament in decent shape and we play. “I think there’s a plan and I know the league hasn’t announced that yet but we anticipate getting on with our regular season once we leave Orlando.”
New England has had some minor nagging injuries, to Andrew Farrell and Wilfried Zahibo and Arena wants to see extended game action for veterans like Teal Bunbury and Diego Fagundez, second-year men Dejuan Jones and Tajon Buchanan and newcomers like Henry Kessler and Damian Rivera.
“We haven’t finalized our lineup yet,” Arena said, having Michael Mancienne replace Farrell and Antonio Delamea replacing Kessler on the defensive back line. “These are all tough decisions,” Arena said, impressed with the play of Scott Caldwell and Kelyn Rowe last week against Montreal. “We have a number of players that have been competitive into camp. We’ve had a bunch of players that have played well and we anticipate some kind of squad rotation throughout the tournament.”
Nonetheless, Arena is encouraged by the healthy battle for playing minutes. “I think that’s important. Part of the battle with any team in any sport, and I guess you could even say in business as well, is have a good mentality and a good approach day in and day out about what you’re about.
“They don’t complain about anything. They get on with their job and they get along with each other. So I think that’s a real positive. I think any coach could tell you the team spirit is an important part of being successful and I think that’s something we have.”
With the potential for a 34-match MLS season, Arena sees game No. 5 as a stepping stone. “We need to take some inventory Friday after the game to see where we’re positioned in terms of group play, how players come out of the game, and probably by Sunday we need to have a good idea about how we approach the third game against Toronto.”
If New England wins or ties, it will advance out of “group” play into the single match, knockout round of tournament competition.
“I think this time of year, and given the conditions of the long layoff we’ve had of four months or so, it’s hard to identify for any of the teams what they’re about,” Arena continued.
“Well, we’ve been here since July 3 so we’re here almost two weeks and I haven’t seen any turmoil (corona virus issues) from the start. I know two teams have left, but this environment is very safe.
“I mean literally, where else in the United States can you be in a surrounding where there’s about 1,200-1,300 people and no one tests positive for the virus? This is a safe environment so from the start when we came here, we felt comfortable.
“I mean, no one likes to live in a hotel day in and day out, but the hotel’s been fine. The food’s good, the training fields are good, the game fields are excellent. So to be honest with you, we have nothing to complain about.”
