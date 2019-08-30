FOXBORO — It was not the way Gunner Olszewski, a former college Division II cornerback who had transitioned to wide receiver for the New England Patriots, wanted his preseason to end.
Olszewski was in coverage and allowed the game-winning touchdown when the New York Giants rallied for a 31-29 walk-off victory over the Patriots at Gillette Stadium Thursday night.
“I’m a competitive guy, it was tough,” Olszewski said afterwards. “I don’t want to lose a game of ping pong, let alone a preseason Game Four.”
But that should all come second. After all, you very rarely see a player in the NFL play all three phases of the game like that under the Friday night lights in high school. Olszewski, however, did just that.
He played on offense, defense and special teams. His defensive assignment followed an injury to cornerback Ken Webster, and filled Olszewski with excitement. He got to return to his defensive roots, where he set a school record in tackles at Division II Bemidiji State.
“That stuff makes so much sense to me,” Olszewski said afterwards. “Obviously, in the meeting room, I’ve been hearing that my whole life. (The) offensive playbook’s still a little foreign to me, so I always try to find the ball and just hustle. That’s the thing I like about defense, is hustling can go a very long way.”
In his main position with the Patriots, Olszewski finished with two receptions for 35 yards against the Giants. He had one reception against the Detroit Lions, Tennessee Titans and Carolina Panthers earlier this preseason.
“(I) told Jarrett I’m glad he finally threw me the ball — he always looks at Jakobi (Meyers) first,” Olszewski joked in reference to rookie quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who played the full game on Thursday. “I don’t blame him for that because Jakobi’s (Meyers) done a damn good job. (It) felt great.”
Olszewski also returned three kicks for 77 yards, had one punt return for seven yards and even made a tackle from behind.
“Gunner’s very competitive,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said on Thursday. “He works really hard, (you) can see his aggressive style out there so you love that about him.”
His teammates felt similarly.
“That’s one thing that I love about him. I love his competitive attitude,” cornerback and fellow rookie Joejuan Williams said. “That’s one thing I pride myself on too is competing. He took on the challenge of playing corner coming from wide receiver. He played corner in college too, but he took on the challenge of playing wide receiver, punt returner and kickoff returner here. Then also playing corner here.
“At the end of the day, I’m so proud of Gunner. He really put himself out there on the map this summer and this preseason. I wish nothing for the best for him.”
Despite his efforts, Olszewski remains a long shot for to make the Patriots’ 53-man roster, which will be pared down by the NFL deadline on Saturday at 4 p.m. If Olszewski does not make the 53, and goes through waivers unsigned, he will be eligible to remain with the Patriots’ practice squad.
But all that is out of his control. The 2019 preseason has left Olszewski looking at the bigger picture.
“Best time of my life. That’s it,” Olszewski said. “That’s all I can say about that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.