ATTLEBORO — Juliana Baldani captured first place in three events in leading the Attleboro High girls’ gymnastics team to a 131.35-118.05 victory over Sharon High in a Hockomock League meet.
Baldani won on the uneven bars (8.4), balance beam (8.6) and in floor exercises (8.8). Amanda Burns, Ariel Smilde and Madison Fuscaldo each placed in two events.
The Bombardiers also took a 128.75-122 victory over Canton. Smilde placed in three events, winning the vaulting competition (8.0). Baldani (uneven bars 8.3), Alyvia Bessette (balance beam 7.6) and Burns (floor exercises, 8.7) also won events.
Attleboro girls 131.35, Sharon 118.05: Vaulting -Ariel Smilde (A), 2-Amanda Burns (A), 3-Perlman (S), 8.85; Uneven bars 1-Juliana Baldani (A), 2-Madison Fuscaldo (A), 3-Smilde (A), 8.4; Balance beam 1-Baldani (A), 2-Perlman (S), 3-tie: GraceAnne Kkeinebreil, Alyvia Bessette (A), 8.6; Floor exercises 1-Baldani (A), 2-Burns (A), 3-Fuscaldo (A), 8.8..
Attleboro girls 128.75, Canton 122: Vaulting 1-Smilde (A), 2-Praik (C), 3-Fuscaldo (A), 8.9; Uneven bars 1-Baldani (A), 2-tie: Smilde (A), Sirasy (C), 3-Mackay (C), 8.3; Balance beam 1-Bessette (A), 2-tie: Smilde (A), Mackay (C), 3-Baldani (A), 8.6; Floor exercises 1-Burns (A), 2-Baldani (A), 3-Fuscaldo (A), 8.7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.