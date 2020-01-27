NORTON — North Attleboro High’s Lindsay Robinson and Kate Gallagher placed 1-2 in the floor exercises to lift the Rocketeers over Mansfield High and King Philip Regional High in a Hockomock League gymnastics tri-meet Monday at O’Leary’s Gym.
Robinson, who won the floor exercises with a score of 9.5, also placed second on the balance beam while Gallagher was third in both the vault and bars as North Attleboro posted a score of 143.95 to beat Mansfield (141.8) and King Philip (131.75).
Mansfield’s Erin Hurley swept the vault (9.5), the uneven bars (9.45) and the balance beam (9.6) while placing third in the floor exercises.
North Attleboro next’s meet is Saturday against Attleboro at the Hockomock YMCA at 2:30 p.m.
