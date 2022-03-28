ATTLEBORO — Area high school teams have returned to the baseball fields, with Attleboro High back on its new turf field with a strong team that is look to make noise in the Hockomock League this spring.
The Bombardiers’ strengths include a trio of captains, something it lacked in prior seasons.
“One of the main strengths of our team is our senior leadership from the three captains (Billy Saltmarsh, Owen Tabor and Evan Houle),” AHS head coach Sreve Dunlea said Monday. “Those three guys are returning and that’s something we didn’t have last year.”
With his lineup and leaders looking solid, Dunlea said one of the other strengths for the Bombardiers this season is the pitching staff. The mound staff includes Staltmarsh and Cian Kelleher, two college-bound players, along with left-handed relievers and underclassmen arms that have impressed in camp.
“We’ve got some power arms there,” Dunlea said.
Although Houle will be sidelined until mid-April, Dunlea still feels good about the status of the team, but added that there’s a challenge in store with filling Houle’s spot in the infield.
“I think the biggest challenge for us is how to get shortstop covered with Evan out,” Dunlea said. “Evan played a large amount of time at shortstop last year and him and Owen do really well in the middle infield.
Dunlea knows it’ll be a challenge running through the Hockomock League again this season, expecting a lot of one-run games and the need to clean up little things in order to limit one-run losses.
Bishop Feehan
A 15-man senior class from last season brings major turnover for Bishop Feehan, but the Shamrocks feel confident entering this spring after a 10-plus win season last year. Among notable returning players are seniors Andrew Cook, Casey Hanewich, Sean Stephenson, Matt Lenahan and Matt Saunders.
“We lost 15 seniors last year and all of them could play,” Bishop Feehan head coach Erik Everton. “I think we’ll be in pretty good shape for this year. Those guys, we’re kind of leaning on them to lead the group and they’ve done a great job so far.”
The Shamrocks expect to be strong at the plate, as well as on the mound. Evertson said it’s hard to gauge where his team is at in terms of its strengths so far, but after scrimmages over the past week, it’s starting to take form.
“We got a bunch of guys who can hit,” Everton said. “I don’t know what the answer is (for strengths and weaknesses) until I see them on the field. We’ll have a solid pitching staff with six or seven guys that can throw some strikes and mix it up.”
Dighton-Rehoboth
For D-R, the main concern will be pitching. One experienced arm comes back this season in Sam Watts as head coach Bill Cuthbertson will aim to manage and develop arms as the season progresses.
“The real deal for us is our pitching staff,” Cuthbertson said. “(Watts) is a known quantity and pitched well for us a year ago. He’ll give us a lot of innings and will be the anchor of the staff.”
Cuthbertson said there are several arms progressing, with Jayden LaFleur, Hendrix Pray, Hayden Bessette, Ben Miller and Gavin Salera making strides to ensure their readiness for lengthy varsity time. Outside of the pitching, D-R boasts a lot of experience across the field.
“We have a pretty good nucleus back from a year ago so I think our lineup will be pretty solid,” Cuthbertson said.
Mason Kulpa, Myles Mendoza, Pray and LaFleur will hit at the top of the order with Caleb Newman and Josh Rebelo also returning to the lineup from a year ago.
Foxboro
With two scrimmages on the horizon ahead of it’s opener, Foxboro still has some time to finalize its starting nine with a team that’ll return some experienced players with some fresh faces at the varsity level.
Head coach Derek Suess said it’s hard to determine a strength for the team just yet, but did point out the importance of those returning to the Warriors this year as great personnel to help bring along a young group.
“We’ve got a few guys coming back with multiple years of experience,” Suess said. “Our captains have stepped up and shown great leadership thus far and haing that valuable experience form them is going to help out the younger kids. From a strength standpoint, it’s tough to say now, but our bats are probably our strength.”
Captains Tom Marcucella, Jack Watts, Sean O’Leary and Ryan LeClair have helped bring along underlcassmen this spring. Suess said those sitting at the top of the lineup will not exclusively be looked at as run producers this season, and will hope to get more out of the lineup as a whole with the ability to shoot gaps and run the bases with speed.
“We have our top four guys in the lineup coming back with a few more mixed in that got some experience last year,” Suess said. “I think we’ll certainly have to find ways to score runs because we are capable of running with some speed.”
King Philip
King Philip will be looking to roll into this spring with good fielding and depth across the board as it prepares to battle for the top of the Hockomock League.
Head coach Jeff Plympton knows his team struggled at the plate last spring, but with plenty of experience returning, he feels the Warriors is set for a good season.
“It’s another year of experience under everybody’s belt,” Plympton said. “The chemistry is great, and I couldn’t ask for a better team and a better group of guys.”
King Philip loses two senior starters from last year, but returns plenty of experience for this season. On top of that, battles in camp so far have seen last year’s JV talent give returning varsity players a run for their money in some positions. Ryan Gately, a Hockomock League all-star last season, and Tommy Martarano return as pitchers for the Warriors after being the primary battery on the mound last spring.
“We have some guys coming up from JV from last year, some juniors and some sophomores that are definitely going to provide us with some talent,” Plympton said.
Mansfield
A stable of “three aces” will lead the Hornets, said head coach Chris Hall.
Aaron Blinn, Anthony Sacchetti and James Gilleran will be the Hornets’ 1-2-3 returning combo from last season. The mound staff helped bring Mansfield to a .500 season, but with another year of strong arms to lead the way, Hall is expecting a lot out of his staff as the team looks to compete for a top spot in Hockomock League action.
“I expect big things out of them this year,” HAll said. “From the pitching side of things, we’re in really good shape.”
Elsewhere on the roster, the Hornets have Connor Curtis, Jake Maydak, Colby Geddis, more pitching depth for the Hornets, and Jared Fraone with Conner Zukowski, returning as key fielders and batters. Hall also mentioned there’s an abundance of players still battling out for positions in camp as a lot of varsity experience returns to the team.
“We have a really strong team this year,” Hall said. “Last year, we didn’t have any varsity experience on our team because of the COVID year. A lot of those players that were on varsity last year bring a lot of experience.”
The Hornets struggled at the plate at times last season, but work has been done to improve the batting order from top to bottom against a strong Hockomock League schedule and non-conference schedule.
North Attleboro
Consistency across all positions will be a big thing for North Attleboro this season as the Rocketeers look to build off a Division 1 postseason run from last spring. Now back into the swing of things, head coach Mike Hart’s boys feel good about where they’re at and know the road back won’t be easy in the Hockomock League.
“They felt pretty good about how our season ended last year, going into the playoffs and how it went,” said Hart. “There’s a decent amount of them back from that team. Guys are looking to get better.”
Notable players this season for the Rocketeers include Tyler Bannon, Christian Bates, Danny Curran, Tyler DeMattio, David Floyd, Nik Kojoian, Gavin Wells and Derek Maceda.
Hill said he wasn’t exactly sure where players would slot into the starting nine, citing the high competitive nature of practice so far, but emphasized the need for players to contribute daily as being a factor into the group’s success.
Norton
The Lancers’ baseball program bid farewell to multiple seniors last season, but fortunately for head coach Chris O’Brien and company, influential juniors returned for one more go around in purple and white.
“We graduated a ton of seniors last year, but we were lucky because our junior class was crazy strong,” O’Brien said.
Andrew Tetrault returns to the program after leading the team in innings pitched. Ben Granger, Connor Lynch, Evan Lander, Henry Eck and Jack Nihill are among players slotted for potential starting spots. JD Artz, Ryan Fitzroy, Ryan Viera and Thomas Mulvaney also return.
O’Brien feels the Lancers return this spring with a stronger team across multiple areas compared to its team a year prior.
“Our pitching rotation is stronger than it was last year, and our infielding is probably stronger,” said O’Brien. “We’re definitely a better team than we were last year, and we had a good team last year, but I think we’re better this season.”
O’Brien plans on having the Lancers use an old-school strategy to utilize a small-ball type of approach to the game.
Seekonk
Low numbers hinder Seekonk this season, but it’s not stopping head coach Joe Demelo from putting out a strong lineup with the players he does have.
With a “solid one through night” batting order, Seekonk will also boast a solid 1-2 pitching staff of Jaden Arruda and Declan Lush. The issue though, is depth.
“What we have is really good, but we lack depth,” Demelo said. “We should be deep on hitting with the guys we have, a good one through nine. I don’t have a lot of options coming off the bench. We have decent pitchers.”
Demelo pointed out ultility man Manny Soares as one primary option that can see time in a reserve role, or a number of freshmen. Matt Boutin will also hopefully be cleared soon from an injury and will slot in as a pitcher and outfielder, but his time for returning is uncertain. Demelo said his starters know the importance to produce and to stay healthy to keep the best players on the field.
“I think that’s one of the things they understand, and we’ve been in this situation for a while,” Demelo said. “The varsity guys know where we are and how much is asked of them.”