MILFORD — The Attleboro High baseball team stranded the potential tying run at third base in the seventh inning in losing a heartbreaker of a 4-3 decision at Milford Monday in a Hockomock League game.
Heyden Hegarty spanked a pinch-hit RBI single in the fourth inning to put the Bombardiers on the scoreboard, while Jake Gorman stroked a two-run double in the fifth inning to close the gap to one run.
Starting hurler Cian Kelleher was the first of four AHS pitchers who worked the mound, throwing three innings. AHS (2-3) will host Milford Tuesday.
Foxboro 7, Oliver Ames 5
FOXBORO — Cam Prescott scattered five hits, while allowing just one earned run through five innings as Foxboro held off Oliver Ames in the Hockomock League game. Prescott took five strikeouts, while walking two batters, throwing 50 of his 77 pitches for strikes.
Foxboro tallied six first inning runs to take control, though OA rallied to close the gap to 6-4 in the fourth inning.
Tom Marcucella stroked two of Foxboro’s seven hits, while Jack Watts laced a triple. Foxboro meets OA Tuesday at Frothingham Park.
Stoughton 7, North Attleboro 4
STOUGHTON — The Black Knights overcame a 4-1 deficit by scoring six runs in the sixth inning with the aid of three walks and a Rocketeer error.
Jared Penta stroked two hits and Dan Curran uncorked a solo homer in the first inning for the Rockteers (2-3), who host Stoughton Tuesday.
Taunton 8, Mansfield 2
TAUNTON — The Tigers scored pairs of runs in the first, third and fourth innings to beat Mansfield in the Hockomock League game. Anthony Sacchetti stroked an RBI single in the third inning for the Hornets, while Jake Maydak had an RBI single in the sixth inning.
Mansfield (3-2) entertains Taunton Tuesday.
Westwood 12, Norton 2
WESTWOOD — The Lancers endured their worst outing of the Tri-Valley League season in falling to the Wolverines. Westwood touched Norton starting pitcher Joe Fasolino for four first inning runs. The Lancers (4-2) host Ashland Wednesday.
