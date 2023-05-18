ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High baseball team nearly handed Franklin High its first loss of the season before the Panthers escaped with a 4-3 win in 10 innings Thursday at Drummond Field.
Bombardiers senior Sean O’Hara pitched five innings, striking out four and allowing one earned run before Danny Johnson came on in relief for the final five innings. Johnson struck out two and did not surrender an earned run.
Attleboro scored all of its runs in the third inning and threatened to tie it in the bottom of the 10th, but a fake bunt led to the Panthers tagging out the Bombardiers’ lead baserunner in a rundown.
Freshman left fielder Ryan Landry had three hits for Attleboro and senior shortstop Cooper Johnson chipped in two hits and two RBIs. Jonny Pagano had a hit and an RBI.
The Bombardiers (7-10) return to Friday against Bishop Feehan.
Foxboro 8, Canton 0
FOXBORO — Ryan O’Leary struck out 10 in his complete game shutout for the Warriors’ 11th win of the season.
Foxboro struck for seven runs in the third inning, before adding an insurance run in the sixth.
Senior shortstop Ryan LeClair had two hits and two RBIs for the Warriors, who outhit the Bulldogs 8-6. Tyler Prescott and Ben Angelini each had one hit and two RBIs while O’Leary had one hit and an RBI.
Foxboro (11-6) tries to stretch its winning streak to four games when it hosts Oakmont on Friday
King Philip 3, North Attleboro 1
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Cam Hasenfus pitched a complete game one-hitter with five strikeouts en route to the third win in a row for the Warriors.
Junior shortstop Tommy McLeish led Foxboro with two while senior third baseman Brendan Sencaj had one hit and an RBI, and Hasenfus added a hit and an RBI.
Rocketeers senior Dillon Harding also pitched a complete game, striking out two and allowing three earned runs. Derek Maceda had North Attleboro’s lone hit.
Both King Philip and North Attleboro return to action on Monday when the Warriors (13-6) visit Taunton and the Rocketeers (7-10) host Attleboro.
Mansfield 16, Stoughton 4
STOUGHTON — Junior outfielder Anthony Saraiva got the offense rolling late as the Hornets scored 15 unanswered runs to roll to their fifth straight win.
Mansfield’s Jake Maydak pitched four innings, allowing three earned runs, and contributing two hits and four RBIs at the plate.
Senior Sam Martin had three hits and one RBI for the Hornets while Connor Curtis had a bases-clearing three-run triple and Junior Drew Urban had two hits and four RBIs.
The Hornets (13-6) are at Xaverian Friday.
Tri-County 8, Norfolk Aggie 0
WALPOLE — Terelle Pereirra went the distance in the win for the Cougars, who won their third game of the week.
Pereirra allowed four hits and struck out 11, getting strong support from the Tri-County lineup, which banged out 14 hits.
Owen Maw had two hits and two RBIs with Cam Cummings notching three hits and Nate McCurdy adding two hits.
The Coguars (6-10) face Norfolk Agricultural again on Monday at home.
Somerset Berkley 5, Seekonk 1
SOMERSET — Seekonk suffered its third loss of the season, snapping a six-game winning streak with a loss to Somerset Berkley.
The Warriors had one run, coming in the first on a Tyler Kropis RBI hit. Somerset Berkely scored two runs in the third and added three in the fifth to take the lead and build on it.
Seekonk (14-3) hosts Dighton-Rehoboth on Monday.