ATTLEBORO — It took eight innings, but the Sharon High baseball team finally pulled out a 4-2 decision over host Attleboro High in their Hockomock League duel on Monday.
The Bombardiers trailed 2-1 much of the way before tying it up in the bottom of the seventh on a Billy Saltmarsh single that eventually saw a pinch-runner come around for the tying score. Sharon scored twice in the first inning before Attleboro cut the gap to 2-1 with a run in the second inning.
The Bombardiers had four hits, with Saltmarsh, Danny Johnson, Evan Houle and Cooper Johnson each collecting a hit. Parker Sackett pitched five innings, striking out six while allowing no runs off two hits.
“We hit the ball, we just hit it right at people,” Attleboro head coach Steve Dunlea said. “We had a number of opportunities, a runner on third in the bottom of the seventh with an opportunity to win, but just couldn’t put the ball in play. We were just missing that timely hit, had the opportunities, just didn’t come through.”
Attleboro (3-7, 3-6) will host Mansfield on Wednesday.
Mansfield 10, Canton 0 (5)
CANTON — The Hornets continued their winning ways with their fifth straight victory in the mercy-rule decision.
Mansfield scored three runs in the first and second innings, and added two more in the third and fourth. Conner Zukowski and Matt DeShiro each had two hits and drove in two runs. Connor Curtis had a double with two RBIs while Jared Fraone and Anthony Sacchetti had a hit with an RBI.
Sacchetti pitched all five innings, limiting Canton to one hit while striking out eight.
Mansfield (6-3, 4-3) returns on Wednesday at Attleboro.
King Philip 9, Oliver Ames 0
EASTON — King Philip got seven shutout innings on the mound from Quin Garstka for the Hockomock League win.
Garstka struck out seven, walked two and allowed three hits. At the plate, KP was led by two hits each from Travis Crawford and Max Robison (both doubles). Robison drove in three runs while Eli Reed drove in another with a double. One of Crawford’s hits was a triple.
King Philip (9-3, 7-2) plays Wednesday at Franklin.
North Attleboro 10, Taunton 0 (6)
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Rocketeers managed only one hit in its mercy-rule shutout loss to the Tigers in Hockomock League play.
“Ran into a buzz saw,” North Attleboro head coach Mike Hart said “Didn’t play bad, (Taunton) just put a string of hits together in the sixth. We played well defensively all game. Taunton earned everything they got.”
North Attleboro (7-3. 7-1) will host Oliver Ames on Wednesday.
Austin Prep 7, Bishop Feehan 1
READING — Bishop Feehan was held to two hits, scoring its lone run in the seventh inning.
Austin Prep had a six-run in the third inning to put Feehan away as the Shamrocks struggled to come back against Austin Prep pitcher Evan Blanco, a University of Virginia commit.
Bishop Feehan (8-3) will host Cardinal Spellman on Wednesday.
Ashland 11, Norton 1 (6)
ASHLAND — The Clockers scored in every inning except for the third, with seven runs in the first and second innings, and four more runs over the fourth through sixth innings.
Norton’s lone run came in the top of the fifth as the Lancers’ only two hits came off the bats of Thomas Mulvaney and Andrew Tetrault (RBI).
Norton (3-6) hosts Holliston on Wednesday.
Seekonk 10, Fairhaven 0 (5)
SEEKONK — Seekonk scored four runs in the first, one in the third and five in the fourth in its mercy-rule win.
Leading at the plate was Connor Flynn with a 2-for-3 day. Kevin Crowe had three hits, Tyler Kroipis and Connor Steitz had two hits and Jaden Arruda got on base four times. Arruda pitched four innings with two strikeouts.
Seekonk (4-6) will play on Tuesday, hosting Dighton-Rehoboth.
Dighton-Rehoboth 5, Greater New Bedford Voke 1
NEW BEDFORD — A four-run fourth inning and one more run in the fifth were all the scoring that the Falcons needed.
Sam Watts struck out seven, allowing six hits over in his complete game as he took a shutout into the seventh inning. At the plate, D-R was led by Caleb Newman’s two doubles and Ben Miller’s two RBIs.
Dighton-Rehoboth (6-3) will play on Tuesday, visiting Seekonk.
Tri-County 13, Norfolk Agricultural 4
FRANKLIN — A Terrelle Pererria three-run homer in the fourth inning opened the game up for the Cougars.
Nathan McCurdy went six strong innings on the T-C mound, striking out 12 to hold Norfolk Aggie at bay, Tri-County (2-8) will play Wednesday at Blue Hills Regional.