MILFORD — The Attleboro High baseball team was outmatched by Milford High on Wednesday, tallying just two hits in the Hockomock League 4-1 loss.
Milford put a run on the board in the first inning, two more in the second, and one in the fifth inning. Attleboro’s lone run came in the sixth inning.
Andrew Gorman and Ran Martin had the hits for the Bombardiers. Attleboro drew seven walks, and had opportunities to bring runners across.
“We had a lot of traffic (on the bases) today,” Attleboro head coach Steve Dunlea said. “We had some better approaches in some ways at the plate and getting guys on base, but we stalled with runners in scoring position. That’s the focus going forward, working on our approach and timely hitting. Pitching and defense has been pretty solid for us.”
Attleboro (0-2) hosts Stoughton on Monday.
Taunton 2, North Attleboro 1
TAUNTON — The Rocketeers scored once in the first inning, but Taunton’s two-run third inning was the difference in a low-scoring Hockomock League battle.
Derek Maceda doubled to lead off the came, and advanced to third on a fielder’s choice. Dillon Harding’s RBI single up the middle brought Maceda in for the early lead. A combination of two errors and two hits in the third inning saw Taunton score the tying and go-ahead runs. North had the tying run on second with two outs late, but was unable to bring the runner across.
Jordan Paradis was masterful on the hill for North, going six innings with nine strikeouts and only four hits allowed. He retired the last 11 batters he faced, including a 1-2-3 inning in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
Harding finished with two hits. North Attleboro (0-2) plays on Monday, hosting Mansfield.
Franklin 11, King Philip 0 (6)
WRENTHAM — The Warriors were held to two hits over five innings by Franklin pitcher Austin Campbell, who struck out six, in the mercy rule-shortened game.
King Philip (1-1) next plays at Oliver Ames on Monday.
Somerset Berkley Regional 2, Dighton-Rehoboth 0 (8)
SOMERSET — Dighton-Rehoboth took Somerset Berkley to extra innings, but was unable to put any runs across in a road loss.
Pitching was the story in the game, with Somerset’s starter going the distance while not breaking 80 pitches and D-R’s Ben Miller keeping the Falcons in it through seven innings
“It was a beautifully pitched game by both guys,” D-R head coach Bill Cuthbertson said. “Ben Miller, he went seven shutout innings, striking out one and walked one. He had 92 pitches. His effectiveness was getting ahead in the count, weak contact. He mixed his pitches really well.”
Jordan Castro had two hits in the loss for D-R (0-2), which is at Old Rochester Regional on Monday.