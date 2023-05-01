ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High baseball team pocketed its second walk-off win in the past five days by pulling out a 5-4 win over Bishop Feehan High on Monday.
Feehan rallied with a pair of runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game at 4-4 before the Bombardiers scored the winning run in the bottom half of the inning when pinch runner Owen Lombardo scored from third base on a wild pitch. Lombardo had advanced to third on a Brody McKenna sacrifice bunt.
The Shamrocks scored in the first and third innings to take a 2-0 lead into the bottom of the fifth inning where Attleboro tie it and then went ahead with two more runs in the bottom of the sixth for a 4-2 lead.
Leading Attleboro at the plate was Ran Martin with two of the Bombardiers’ seven hits.
Bishop Feehan’s George Sukatos pitched six innings, striking out two before leaving in the seventh inning.
Attleboro (5-5) hosts Sharon on Tuesday while Bishop Feehan (6-5) plays at Cardinal Spellman.
Seekonk 4, Apponequet 3 (10)
SEEKONK — It took 10 innings, but the Warriors emerged victorious on Kevin Crowe’s RBI single with two strikes on him to score Declan Lush.
Lush had led off the bottom off the bottom half of the inning by getting on base via an error, and put himself in scoring position on another Lakers’ error.
Apponequet scored three runs in the first inning to put Seekonk in an early hole, but the Warriors rallied with a second-inning RBI hit from Garyson Baldizar and an RBI sacrifice fly by David Souto, then tied it a 3-all in the third.
Seekonk’s Tyler Kropis pitched five innings, striking out 12, before Jack LaSalle earned the win with an inning of relief.
Seekonk (9-2) is at Wareham on Wednesday.
Old Colony 13, Tri-County 10
ROCHESTER — The two teams traded the lead four times before Old Colony scored three runs in the sixth to break a 10-all tie.
Nathan Murdett and Nathan mcCurdy each had two hits and three RBIs. Logan Dahl had two hits for Tri-County (1-7), which visits Southeastern Thursday.