ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High baseball team pocketed its second walk-off win in the past five days by pulling out a 5-4 win over Bishop Feehan High on Monday.

Feehan rallied with a pair of runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game at 4-4 before the Bombardiers scored the winning run in the bottom half of the inning when pinch runner Owen Lombardo scored from third base on a wild pitch. Lombardo had advanced to third on a Brody McKenna sacrifice bunt.