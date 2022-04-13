FOXBORO — A late rally by the Foxboro High baseball team fell just short as Attleboro High held on for a 12-9 Hockomock League win on Wednesday.
Foxboro led 4-2 after two innings before getting a Kenny Mello solo homer to make it 5-2 in the third. From there, the Warriors let the lead and momentum slip away in the fourth and fifth innings.
“We kind of gave it away there in the fourth inning,” Foxboro head coach Derek Suess said. “It really came down to free bases. Too many walks and hit batsmen, that was really the difference. It was kind of too big of a hole to climb out of at the end, but the effort at the end is obviously something we can have a good takeaway from.”
Attleboro had three runs in the fourth inning, five in the fifth inning and two in the sixth to rally back and take the lead.
“I think they’re starting to feel confident,” Attleboro head coach Steve Dunlea said on his team. “We got down a little but, but we felt no sense of panic. The kids really felt like we could come back and that’s a great feeling for the kids to have that they can put some runs back on the board. The big thing is that the kids are feeling a lot more confident at the plate.”
Foxboro’s pitching has struggled at times through the start of the season, inconsistently getting first-pitch strikes to try and mitigate the free bases to opponents. Foxboro’s staff walked six, striking out one while allowing six earned runs.
“Usually when you put runners on with walks and hit by pitches, it can be demoralizing when they start stringing hits along and putting them in,” Suess said. “We’ve been trying to work on limiting the freebies, getting ahead in counts. But we seemed to ring the same tune we had in the first two games.”
Leading the way for Foxboro was Ryan LeClair with two hits and three RBIs. Kyle Mello’s homer was his only hit of the day. Sean O’Leary added two RBIs.
Attleboro was led by Matt Harvie and Peter DelPozzo with two hits and a four RBI day from Cooper Johnson. DelPozzo scored three times while Harvie drove in two runs. Tyler Dunlea went three innings, allowing one hit and six strikeouts for the winning decision.
Attleboro (2-3, 2-3) returns to action on Monday, going to Bishop Feehan. Foxboro (0-3, 0-3) will play on Thursday on the road against Norwell.