ATTLEBORO — Junior righthander Billy Saltmarsh handcuffed the North Attleboro High baseball team with a three-hitter as Attleboro High took a 10-0 Hockomock League shutout of the Rocketeers Thursday at the Drummond St. Athletic Complex.
Saltmarsh allowed North singles in the first, third and fourth innings, but did not allow a Rocketeer beyond second base. The Bombardier pitcher issued just one walk and posted three strikeouts in his 63-pitch, five-inning complete game.
Catcher Bailey Camacho aided his cause by throwing out a would-be North basestealer at second for the final out of the first inning. Attleboro second baseman Owen Taber and shortstop Cam Furtado combined on a double play in the fourth inning.
Matt McMahon supplied the power at the plate for the Bombardiers (3-4) with two hits, including a three-run homer in the fourth inning and a two-run, two-out single in a four-run second inning.
AHS took the lead in the first inning as McMahon drew a walk, advanced on a Jake Gorman single and scored on a wild pitch.
The Bombardiers used five hits to push across four more runs in the second inning with Camacho and Dillon James (two hits) beginning the spree with base hits. Ben Lehane delivered an RBI single up the middle.
The Bombardiers host Mansfield Monday, while North Attleboro (3-4) travels to Canton.
Mansfield 8, Stoughton 4
STOUGHTON — Chris Potts stroked a two-run single and Eric Sullivan lined an RBI single in a four-run second inning as the Hornets overcame an early deficit in the Hockomock League game.
Starting pitcher Jim Gilleran hurled five innings, scattering six hits and allowing two runs while striking out five.
The Hornets laced 11 hits as Anthony Sacchetti has three hits, while Jake Maydak and Sullivan each had two. Mansfield (4-3) visits Attleboro Monday.
King Philip 2, Sharon 0
WRENTHAM — The Warriors used three walks for a pair of first-inning runs in the Hockomock League win.
King Philip, which had only two hits, took the lead when Nick Viscusi scored on a passed ball before Shawn Legere belted a hit-and-run RBI single.
Mike Malatesta also singled for KP. Ryan Gately hurled a four-hittter with five strikeouts for the mound win. King Philip (3-4) visits Milford Monday.
Taunton 8, Foxboro 4
FOXBORO — The Tigers turned back Foxboro with a five-run sixth inning to win the Hockomock League game.
Taunton tied the score in the third inning with a single run and then took a 3-2 lead in the fourth inning before the Warriors plated a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth to regain the lead at 4-3.
Foxboro starting pitcher Sean O’Leary limited the Tigers to three hits and one earned run over three innings. Dan MacDougall stroked three of Taunton’s 10 hits.
Cam Prescott had two of Foxboro’s six hits, while O’Leary had a triple. Foxboro (2-5) visits Stoughton Monday.
Old Rochester 11, Seekonk 1
MATTAPOISETT — The Warriors were limited to one hit, a single by Cullen Steitz, in losing their South Coast Conference season opener.
The Bulldogs broke a 1-all tie with five second-inning runs. Seekonk scored its lone run in the first inning on a passed ball. Declan Lush, Jayden Arruda and Aidan Metivier all drew walks.
Seekonk makes its home debut Friday against Wareham.
West Bridgewater 13, Tri-County 0
FRANKLIN — The Cougars were limited to singles by Angel Velez and Anthony Lum in losing the Mayflower League game.
Tri-County (1-2) hosts Southeastern Tuesday.
