ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High baseball team held off a Canton High rally on Monday to pocket a 9-5 win in Hockomock League play.
The Bombardiers scored three runs in the first, two in the second, three more in the third and a run in the fourth to go ahead 9-0 entering the sixth inning. Canton tried to come back with a run in the sixth and four more in the seventh, all on just two hits.
Attleboro’s Jonny Pagano went five innings on the mound, holding Canton to one of its two hits, striking out three. At the plate the Bombardiers had three hits and three RBIs from Matt Harvie. Peter DelPozzo and Brody McKenna both had triples and combined for four RBI and Joey Castro had a double in the win.
Attleboro (7-6) plays at Milford on Wednesday.
Foxboro 2, Taunton 1
TAUNTON — A two-run sixth inning was all that the Warriors needed for the win.
Foxboro had two hits from Sean O’Leary, and RBIs from Louis Carangelo and Ben Angelini, who also both had hits. Tom Watts went five innings On the Warriors’ mound, allowing just one hit and an unearned run while striking out four. O’Leary pitched two innings to earn the save, holding Taunton to one hit.
Foxboro (8-5) visit Mansfield on Wednesday.
Bishop Feehan 20, Cardinal Spellman 4
BROCKSTON — The Shamrocks routed the Cardinals needing all seven innings for the win.
Feehan’s Ian Moser had a career day, going 5-for-5 with a home run and seven RBIs. The Shamrocks (7-6) visit St. Mary’s of Lynn on Tuesday.
Norton 1, Norwood 0
NORTON — The Lancers scored the lone run of the game in the bottom of the eighth inning to walk off over Norwood.
The Lancers got an RBI base hit from Anthony Santangelo to win the game., scoring Quinn Murphy.
Norton (2-10) visits Westwood on Wednesday.
Tri-County 11, Roxbury Prep 1
FRANKLIN — The Cougars allowed only two hits with Sean Trusevitch earning the win, striking out seven batters. Justin Thomas had two hits and Cam Cummings had three RBIs. Terrelle Perreira belted a two-run homer in the win.
The Cougars (2-8) visit Bristol-Plymouth on Tuesday.