ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High baseball team held off a Canton High rally on Monday to pocket a 9-5 win in Hockomock League play.

The Bombardiers scored three runs in the first, two in the second, three more in the third and a run in the fourth to go ahead 9-0 entering the sixth inning. Canton tried to come back with a run in the sixth and four more in the seventh, all on just two hits.