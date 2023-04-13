EASTON — One big inning was all that the Attleboro High baseball team needed to swing momentum its way in an 11-6 Hockomock League comeback win over Oliver Ames High on Thursday.
The Bombardiers trailed 4-3 entering the sixth when the floodgates opened for Attleboro as it scored seven runs to win going away.
Leading the Bombardiers at the plate with a 3-for-3 day was Aiden Horchawarter, who along with Jack Huntington and Matt Harvie, had two RBIs.
On the mound for Attleboro was Sean O’Hara, who went three innings with a strikeout and a walk. Collecting the win in relief was Ryan Landry as he pitched a soreless inning to go with three strikeouts.
The Bombardiers won their third in a row to improve to 3-2.
Attleboro plays again on Tuesday at Needham.
Seekonk 14, Norton 2
NORTON — The Warriors never trailed in their win.
Seekonk scored twice in the first inning, and added one more run in the second, but Norton struck twice in the second inning before Seekonk took off with the lead.
The Warriors plated four runs in the third inning and seven runs in the seventh inning. Declan Lush had a two-run triple in the third and Jaden Arruda hit a two-run homer in the seventh.
Kevin Marinilli, who had an RBI single in the second for Norton, also stole two bases and scored a run.
Biishop Stang 4, Bishop Feehan 2
DARTMOUTH — The Shamrocks dropped their Catholic Central League clash despite Randen May’s inside the park home run.
George Sukatos pitched a gem for Feehan, going the distance on 67 pitches with two strikeouts.
Bishop Feehan (3-2) plays again on Friday, hosting Dighton-Rehoboth.