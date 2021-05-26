NORTH ATTLEBORO — Tyler Bannon, the No. 6 batter in the order for the North Attleboro High baseball team, belted his third hit of the game in the seventh inning to drive in the winning run for the Rocketeers in a 7-6 victory over Canton High Wednesday at Community Field.
North Attleboro overcame a 4-0 deficit by scoring five runs on five hits in the third inning with senior Dennis Colleran slugging a three-run homer to give the Rocketeers their first lead at 5-4.
North Attleboro had to survive a scare as the Bulldogs tallied two runs on two hits in the top half of the seventh inning to tie the game. The Rocketeers answered in the bottom of the seventh as Gavin Wells drew a leadoff walk and stole second base. Justin Vecchiarelli then drew an intentional walk before Bannon’s game-winning hit.
Derek Maceda and Wells each had two hits in North Attleboro’s 10-hit attack.
The Rocketeers opened their scoring in the third inning when Dan Curran drew a one-out walk, stole second and scored on a Maceda hit.
North Attleboro received four strong innings of relief pitching from senior Joe Hartnett, who did not allow an earned run nor a a walk, collecting three strikeouts for the win.
The Rocketeers return to action Thursday at Taunton.
Dighton-Rehoboth 12, Bourne 5
BOURNE — Mason Kulpa and Mike Agresti each belted two hits as the Falcons unleashed a 10-hit attack in beating Bourne in the South Coast Conference game.
The Falcons broke the game open with a five-run fifth inning and then tallied seven runs in the seventh inning.
In the fifth inning, Hendrix Pray had a two-run single among the Falcons’ five hits. In the seventh, Kulpa had a two-run single among the Falcons’ four hits. D-R (3-1) hosts Apponequet Friday.
Austin Prep 5, Bishop Feehan 2
READING — Austin Prep tallied a pair of unearned runs in the first inning and stymied the Shamrocks on one scoring chance after another in winning the Catholic Central League game.
The Shamrocks (8-3) totaled seven hits with Matt Mason and Brenden Flavin each having two hits. Bishop Feehan had runners on base in all but the second inning.
Tyler Ahmed belted an RBI double in the fourth inning to get the Shamrocks on the scoreboard, while Flavin had an RBI single in the fifth inning. The Shamrocks have a CCL game Saturday at St. Mary’s of Lynn.
Tri-County 11, Holbrook 2
HOLBROOK — Gerrard Ayotte scattered four hits, while notching 17 strikeouts as the Cougars won the Mayflower League game. Ayotte allowed single runs in the first and seventh innings, while retiring the Holbrook side in order on strikdes in the second, third and fifth innings.
The Cougars (2-3) scored a trio of first inning runs to support Ayotte and then tallied four runs in the fifth inning. In that frame, Ryan Bain, Stephen Brown and Ayotte each had an RBI single. The Cougars totaled 10 hits with Bain and Brown each having two hits. The Cougars visit South Shore Christian Academy Friday.
Medfield 9, Norton 0
MEDFIELD — The Lancers were limited to four hits in losing the Tri-Valley League game to once-beaten Medfield.
Norton (6-4) next hosts Norwood Friday.
