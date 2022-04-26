ATTLEBORO — It took eight innings for the Attleboro High baseball team, but the Bombardiers pulled out a 3-2 win over Stoughton High in a hard-fought Hockomock League contest Tuesday.
Christian Dame went 2-for-4 for the Bombardiers, scoring two runs, including the game-winner when he was brought home by a walk in the eighth with the bases loaded. Matt Harvie was 2-for-4.
Attleboro took a 2-1 lead after the first inning, but Stoughton tied it up in the top of the fourth and the game then went scoreless through the seventh inning, despite several Bombardiers’ opportunities.
Parker Sackett was masterful on the Attleboro mound, allowing four hits and two runs while striking out four over his seven innings. Tyler Dunlea entered in relief in the eighth, getting a win with a scoreless frame while striking out one.
“The pitching was strong today,” Attleboro coach Steve Dunlea said. “I can’t say enough about what Parker did to keep us in the game throughout it. We’re going to build off what he did today and take that momentum into (King Philip).”
Attleboro (3-5, 3-4) hosts King Philip on Thursday.
Seekonk 8, Bourne 1
SEEKONK — The Warriors tallied once in the third inning and pulled away with seven runs in the sixth for the South Coast Conference win.
Seekonk’s Kevin Crowe had two RBIs and two hits. Connor Flynn also had two hits as the Warriors left the bases loaded three times in the win.
Cam Culpan pitched four innings while Jack Lasalle came on relief with three scoreless and hitless innings for the decision.
Seekonk (3-5) plays Wednesday, hosting Old Rochester Regional.