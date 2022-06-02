The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association announced its baseball postseason across all divisions on Thursday.
In Division 1, No. 17 Bishop Feehan visits No. 16 Chelmsford in the Round of 32. The game will be at Chelmsford’s Ayotte Field, with first pitch coming at noon on Sunday.
In Division 2, North Attleboro cracks the postseason as the No. 4 ranked team, and will play the winner of No. 29 Somerset Berkley and No. 32 Northhampton. The Rocketeers hots either team on Monday, first pitch at 4 p.m.
King Philip will also play in the Round of 32 at home as the No. 2 ranked team in Division 2. No. 31 Melrose or No. 34 Wakefield will be the team KP faces, with the winner moving on. The game will be played on Monday at 4 p.m.
Third-ranked Mansfield will face the winner of No. 30 Danvers and No. 35 Quincy in the Round of 32. Date and time for the Round of 32 bout will be on Monday at Mansfield’s East Street Field at 4 p.m.
In Division 3, fifth-ranked Foxboro waits the winner of No. 28 Saugus and No. 37 Martha’s Vineyard. The Round of 32 game will be played at Foxboro at a date and time to be determined.
Dighton-Rehoboth will also have to wait in the Division 3 bracket, with the No. 11 Falcons waiting for the winner of No. 22 Bishop Fenwick and No. 43 Belchertown. The Falcons will host either team at a date and time to be determined.
Seekonk’s run in Division 4 as the No. 7 team in the bracket will have it waiting as well, with its Round of 32 game against No. 26 Lunenberg coming on Monday at Seekonk. First pitch comes at 4 p.m.