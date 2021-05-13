ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High baseball team sent 11 runs across the plate in the fourth inning to run away with a 17-2 victory over Foxboro High Thursday in a Hockomock League game.
Bombardiers’ starting pitcher Jake Gorman allowed single runs to the Warriors (1-3) in the second and third innings.
Matt McMahon, Cam Foster and Gorman each belted three hits for the Attleboro (2-2), which scored pairs of runs in each of the first three innings.
Norton 6, Millis 2
MILLIS — Nick Giovanello hurled five strong innings, while Andrew Tetreault came on in relief and retired the side on strikes in both the sixth and seventh innings in the Tri-Valley League win.
Ryan Fitzroy, Joe Fasolino and Austin Nosky each had two hits for the Lancers (4-1), who meet Westwood Monday.
King Philip 7, Oliver Ames 3
WRENTHAM — Jake Burns and Tom Martarano combined pitching talents to guide King Philip (2-2) to the Hockomock League victory. Burns allowed two runs over four innings, while Martarano hurled the final three frames for the Warriors.
KP took control by scoring three runs in the third inning with Conor Cooke contributing an RBI single.
Nick Viscusi drove in three runs, while Sean Legere, Mike Malatesta and Cooke each had two hits. KP visits Franklin Monday.
Mansfield 6, Sharon 5
MANSFIELD — Colby Geddis sparked a three-run fifth inning with a two-run singles as the Hornets (3-1) nipped the Eagles in a Hockomock League game.
Mansfield used two hits for three runs in the second inning to take the lead before Sharon rallied for five runs in the third inning to go ahead.
Luke Urban stroked two of the Hornets’ seven hits, while Jared Fraone had an RBI double. The Hornets meet Taunton Monday.
Franklin 10, North Attleboro 0
FRANKLIN — Jacob Jette pitched a one-hitter and struck out eight as the Panthers prevailed for the Hockomock League win. Gavin Wells had the lone hit for the Rocketeers (2-2). Franklin tallied once in the first inning and broke the game open with a nine-run third inning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.