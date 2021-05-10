DARTMOUTH — Brendan Flavin smashed three hits, Tyler Ahmed two and Sean Stephenson unloaded a two-run homer as the Bishop Feehan baseball team overcame an early deficit to knock off Bishop Stang High 7-5 in their Catholic Central League game Monday.
Bishop Feehan rallied from a 1-0 first-inning deficit by scoring three runs on four hits in the second inning, including a two-out, two-run double by Matt Mason.
Bishop Feehan made it 4-1 in the third inning when Flavin hammered a leadoff double and scored on an Ahmed two-base hit.
The Shamrocks added three more runs in the fifth inning. Flavin doubled and scored on a Mike Hutchins base hit, while Stephenson followed with his two-run shot to right center field.
Andrew Cooke struck out four over five innings on the Shamrock mound, while John Igoe had two strikeouts over the final two frames.
Bishop Feehan plays its first home game of the season Wednesday at Beach Field against Cardinal Spellman.
Sharon 7, Foxboro 2
FOXBORO — The Warriors were limited to a pair of hits, doubles off of the bats of Sean O’Leary and Tom Marcucella, in losing the Hockomock League game to the Eagles.
Foxboro gained a 1-0 lead in the third inning, but Sharon used a six-run sixth inning to take control. The Warriors added a single run in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Foxboro starting pitcher Cam Prescott rung up six strikeouts over five-plus innings of work. The Eagles and Sharon meet again Tuesday at Foxboro High.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.