CHELMSFORD — It was a complete-game shutout effort from Chelmsford’s Braydon Gray and a three-run homer from Matt Stuard that helped the Lions beat the Bishop Feehan baseball team, 3-0, Sunday afternoon.
The loss closes the book on Bishop Feehan’s season in the Div. 1 postseason with a record of 13-8.
Feehan had two hits, but didn’t strike out in the contest. Stuart’s homer came in the bottom of the second, giving the Shamrocks time to chase down the Lions, but they were unable to as Gray held them at bay.