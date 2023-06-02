ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High baseball team erupted for seven runs in the second and fourth innings on its way to a 10-2 drubbing of Malden High in their MIAA Division 1 state tournament preliminary round contest on Friday.
The No. 24 Shamrocks now move on to face No. 9 Bridgewater-Raynham at a date and time to be determined.
A two-run homer by Joey Mulvey in the bottom of the second sparked a three-run inning for Feehan, which tacked on four more runs in the fourth to take a commanding 7-0 lead over No. 41 seed Malden.
The game saw three rain delays and a lightning delay, resulting in Bishop Feehan starting pitcher Tyler Slack bowing out after five innings with a 10-0 lead. Brett McCaffrey pitched the final two innings for the Shamrocks.
“Each (delay) was about 20 minutes long,” Bishop Feehan head coach Erik Everton said. “The only thing it did do was it took Tyler Slack out of the game a little earlier than I would have done normally. He pitched five innings of solid ball. He allowed five hits, no runs and stuck out six. He did a good job for the five innings.”
At the plate for the Shamrocks, Jake Rosati went 3-for-3, coming within a home run of a cycle. Mulvey was 2-for-2 and Owen Mordas also had two hits.