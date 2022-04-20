ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan baseball team took down Needham, winning 5-4 Wednesday afternoon.
Feehan scored one run in the first, one in the fourth and three in the fifth en route to the win. Needham briefly held a lead at 4-2, scoring four to go ahead in the fifth inning before the Shamrocks rallied in the bottom half of the inning.
Ben Feeley and Ian Moser had two hits. Brett Jussarme had the “hit of the game” per head coach Erik Everton, hitting a two-run double in the fifth inning.
The Shamrocks are still growing as a young group, but are moving along well as the season nears the final week of April.
“They’re still learning, obviously,” Evertson said. “We still have a fairly young team. They’re catching on pretty quickly and I think the pitching has helped us out a lot this year, and we’ve got some timely hitting. That combination, I think that helps us out.”
Tyler Slack had four scoreless innings before turning the ball over to the bullpen of Jake Rosati and George Sukatos.
Feehan (5-2) will play Norton on Friday, with first pitch coming from Norton at 3:30 p.m.
Milton 6, Foxboro 3
Visiting Foxboro dropped its game against Milton, trailing the whole way in the road contest.
Milton scored two runs in the second inning and added one more in the third. The Warriors answered back with two runs in the fourth, but Milton came right back in the bottom of the fifth with three runs.
Foxboro scored once in the top of the seventh inning, showing life for a late rally, but came up short.
Ryan O’Leary and Tyler Prescott each had two hits in the game, while Louis Carangelo drove in two runs with a triple. In total, Foxboro left nine runners on base.
On the hill, Tom Marcucella went 4 1/3 innings with three strikeouts and a walk, allowing three earned runs.
Foxboro (0-4, 1-3), will play again on Thursday, with an opponent to be determined.
Taunton 5, King Philip 2
Three-first inning runs from host Taunton helped sink King Philip, as its late rally attempt came up just short.
KP mounted a rally late in the game, bringing the tying run to the plate in the seventh inning, but came short of forcing extra innings.
The Warriors struck first, scoring in the top half of the first before Taunton answered.
Brenadn Sencaj had an RBI in the loss, and Shawn Legere also had an RBI.
King Philip (5-1, 4-1) will play Nipmuc on Thursday, at home at 2 p.m.
Oliver Ames 4, Dighton-Rehoboth 3
All seven runs in Wednesday’s game between host Oliver Ames and Dighton-Rehoboth came in the second inning, with D-R striking first in the top half and OA answering right back to take the lead for good.
Hendrix Pray pitched four scoreless innings of relief for D-R. The Falcons left nine runners on base in the game, and had the tying run in scoring position in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings but couldn’t get them to come around to score.
Jayden LaFleur had two hits, one being a double, while Myles Mendoza had two hits and a double as well.
Dighton-Rehoboth (2-2) will take on Somerset Berkley on Friday, hitting the road for a game at 11 a.m.
Natick 12, North Attleboro 2 (5)
Visiting North Attleboro’s undefeated run came to a close against Natick, as it lost in five innings.
Tyler DeMattio had two hits and two RBIs. Derek Macdea also had two hits.
The Rocketeers (5-1, 5-0) will play against Canton at home on Friday. First pitch comes at 1 p.m.
Old Colony 6, Tri-County 5 (8)
Host Tri-County remained winless by falling in extra innings.
T-C’s Anthony Lum had three hits, two RBIs and two runs scored while also pitching six innings, allowing five hits. Cam Cummings had two hits and two runs.
Tri-County (0-4) will play Dover-Sherborn on the road on Friday at 11 a.m.